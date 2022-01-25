The sentencing hearing for the man convicted of being accountable to deliberate homicide in the 2017 death of Broadwater County deputy Mason Moore resumed Monday in Helena.
The second day featured testimony by a rebuttal witness to testimony given Friday by a psychiatrist at Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs.
At issue is whether Lloyd Barrus knew what he did was wrong and can be sent to prison or whether he didn't "appreciate the criminality of the defendant's behavior" and should be hospitalized.
Under certain conditions, Montana laws allows for a defendant to be found "guilty, but mentally ill" and hospitalized instead of sent to prison.
Barrus' defense team wants to keep him out of prison.
On Friday, the defense put up Dr. Virginia Hill, the head psychiatrist at Montana State Hospital, who recommended that Barrus continue to be hospitalized at Warm Springs.
Monday was the prosecution's turn to hear from Dr. Alan Newman, a consulting psychiatrist from San Francisco. Newman testified in 2018 for the forcible medication of Barrus.
This case has had multiple twists and turns.
Barrus’ mental health is one reason it took more than three years for the case to go to trial.
He was diagnosed with both delusional and mixed personality disorders, antisocial and narcissistic features, in addition to being addicted to alcohol and marijuana.
For those reasons, he was found unfit to stand trial. He refused to take antipsychotic drugs to make him fit for trial and eventually was forcibly medicated.
Helena District Court Judge Kathy Seeley ordered that Barrus be given antipsychotic medications via injection to render him competent to stand trial and aid his defense, since he refused to take the drugs orally.
According to an earlier story in the Montana Standard, Hill testified that his delusional disorder manifests in beliefs that he is either Jesus Christ or Michael the Archangel.
On May 16, 2017, Moore tried to stop a speeding vehicle occupied by Barrus and his son Marshall on U.S. Highway 287. The prosecution said Marshall shot Moore once in his car, then circled back and shot him another dozen times. Moore was 42 and left a wife and three children.
The father-son pair fled to Missoula, leading law enforcement on a 160-mile chase after which Marshall was killed in a gunfight.
Barrus' explanation for his actions was that his son had cut off a monitoring bracelet – he was out on bail – and didn't want to go back to jail.
Newman testified that actions Barrus took at the time could lead to the conclusion that he knew he had done something wrong.
"When people flee from law enforcement, they know that the reason they're fleeing is that
they're going to get caught," Newman concluded Monday.
He also listed Barrus' decision to surrender to police, and to later cooperate, as evidence he had the ability to know right from wrong.
Newman also said that some of what Barrus did might not be explained by his alleged "delusions," but rather by all his drinking.
Barrus' attorneys claim his behavior was caused by an acute episode of his mental illness and paranoia that made him think the government was after him.
Defense attorney Craig Shannon claimed Barrus only seems rational now, after undergoing forced drug treatment.
The judge is not expected to immediately rule on Barrus’ mental state. There will be a final sentencing hearing at an undetermined date.
Barrus initially was charged with 24 felonies, but they were consolidated to deliberate homicide tied to Moore’s death; two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for shooting and trying to kill other officers;, and assault on an officer.
Barrus filed a federal lawsuit in February 2020 alleging he was arrested without a grand jury indictment, threatened with the death penalty and denied a speedy trial, among other claims. The suit sought $11 million in damages.