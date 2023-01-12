A Coast Guard version of Disney's Minnie Mouse known as Captain Minnie waves to children of military families, ahead of the arrival of first lady Jill Biden to read a children's book, at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Opa-locka, Fla.
Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams and a longtime producer are suing the sports network and its parent corporation — the Walt Disney Co. — after losing their jobs because of COVID vaccine mandates.
Both Williams — who know works at Fox Sports — and Beth Faber were fired after refusing to take mandated coronavirus vaccines. They contend in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Connecticut that ESPN and Disney did not accommodate their religious objections to the vaccine mandates and their terminations violated their religious and constitutional rights — including under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
The lawsuit also delves into Disney’s longstanding relationships with the U.S. government and Pentagon and how that might have influenced the media conglomorate’s moves to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Williams started working for ESPN in 2010, according to the lawsuit. She objected to the COVD vaccine mandate based on religious objections as well as health concerns because she undergoing in vitro fertilization, according to court documents.
“Plaintiff informed defendants in writing that she was a Christian and that her sincerely held and heartfelt religious beliefs prohibited her from being vaccinated,” the lawsuit reads.
ESPN denied that request and she was fired in October 2021.
Faber worked for ESPN, which is based in Bristol, Connecticut, for 31 years. She objected to the vaccine mandate based on her Catholic religious faith, according to the lawsuit.
The cable sports network denied Faber’s exemption request. “You have not provided sufficient documentation to support your accommodation request, and your request is denied,” the lawsuit quotes a statement from an ESPN human resource representative.
Faber was fired in September 2021.
Williams and Faber filed a discrimination complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to the federal civil lawsuit.
The attorney’s representing Faber and Williams said the former ESPN producer and reporter were issued a “right to sue” letter by the EEOC in October 2022 and January 2023, respectively.
The lawsuit also contends Disney and ESPN were acting in partnership with the U.S. government and its agencies, including the Pentagon and U.S. Centers for Disease Control, on vaccine mandates.
President Joe Biden ordered COVID vaccination mandates for military personnel, federal workers and contractors after taking office in the midst of the pandemic in 2021.
“It is no secret that the Government worked with Disney during World War I and World War II – it was a significant part of the war effort in both wars. There was joint involvement. Their partnership continues to this day in overt and covert ways (encouragement, whether overt or covert, is also one of the criteria for finding state action),” the plaintiffs’ attorney’s said in their court filing.
The lawsuit outlines a long-term relationship between the U.S. Department of Defense and the Walt Disney Co. (which operates theme parks, movie studios and media networks — including ABC and ESPN).
“It is well-known that the Defense Department has exercised direct editorial control over Disney’s content. That control does not stop at content but extends to direct, indirect and covert encouragement as it pertains to policies and practices, such as vaccination requirements. The symbiotic relationship includes the fact that the Defense Department occupies and maintains land, land it owns, at Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida,” the suit continues.
The vaccine lawsuit also claims Walt Disney had personal ties to the federal government. “Walt Disney was an FBI informant. Walt Disney was made a ‘full Special Agent in Charge Contact’ in 1954,” according to suit filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut on Jan. 11.
The suit also said Disney and the Pentagon partner on the former’s Marvel movies including the U.S. military “provision” of equipment and weapons technology.
An ESPN spokesperson declined comment. Disney has not yet responded to a request comment on the suit.