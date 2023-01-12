Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams and a longtime producer are suing the sports network and its parent corporation — the Walt Disney Co. — after losing their jobs because of COVID vaccine mandates.

Both Williams — who know works at Fox Sports — and Beth Faber were fired after refusing to take mandated coronavirus vaccines. They contend in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Connecticut that ESPN and Disney did not accommodate their religious objections to the vaccine mandates and their terminations violated their religious and constitutional rights — including under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

