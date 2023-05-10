Russia China

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they exchange documents during a signing ceremony following their talks at The Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Vladimir Astapkovich, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

 Vladimir Astapkovich

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a bill barring groups from “foreign adversaries” including China, Russia, Venezuela and North Korea from buying or leasing farmland or residential real estate near U.S. military assets based in the state.

The governor has also indicated that will also sign a bill to make Montana the first state to try to block the social media app TikTok from being available in Montana, according to the Associated Press. TikTok, owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, has been under intense scrutiny over worries it could hand over user data to the Chinese government.

