Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they exchange documents during a signing ceremony following their talks at The Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Vladimir Astapkovich, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a bill barring groups from “foreign adversaries” including China, Russia, Venezuela and North Korea from buying or leasing farmland or residential real estate near U.S. military assets based in the state.
The governor has also indicated that will also sign a bill to make Montana the first state to try to block the social media app TikTok from being available in Montana, according to the Associated Press. TikTok, owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, has been under intense scrutiny over worries it could hand over user data to the Chinese government.
Gianforte, a Republican, told KVGO-TV in Missoula on Tuesday he was poised to take decisive action on the bill. The governor had said he wanted the TikTok ban to be tweaked by the legislature but lawmakers adjourned May 2.
The Montana governor previously banned the popular social media app — which features short videos — on state government phones and computers. He also backed a similar TikTok ban at Montana’s public universities.
TikTok and free speech advocates such as the American Civil Liberties Union have promised to challenge bans in Montana and other states saying they violate the First Amendment and unfairly restrict one social media platform.
Montana would be the first state to take broad actions to ban TikTok, which has garnered significant U.S. marketshare and compete with American social media giants such as Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) and Alphabet (the parent company of YouTube and Google).
On the farmland front, Gianforte inked a Montana bill — Senate Bill 203 — that also restricts entities from U.S. rivals (including North Korea, Iran and Cuba) from buying farmland, homes and infrastructure near military bases in the state.
Montana is home to a significant portion of the U.S. nuclear arsenal and momentum for the restrictions grew after a Chinese surveillance balloon flew over the state and other parts of the country in late January and early February.
“Montana will not stand idly by as foreign adversaries buy up our farmland, harvest private data, and spy on Americans,” Gianforte said. “Today, we’re doing what the Biden administration won’t to defend our economic security, food security, and national security assets.”
The ban applies to foreign entities as well as businesses based in Russia, China and other countries deemed adversarial by the U.S. and in turn Montana governments.
The Montana governor’s office said in a statement on the bill that in “2010, China owned $81 million in assets of land in the United States, and in 2020, those holdings had increased to $1.8 billion.”
“From the spy balloon to CCP-linked companies buying American farmland to the Chinese Communist Party spying on Americans through TikTok, now is the time for bold, decisive action to defend our national interests. If the federal government won’t protect America from Communist China and hostile adversaries, Montana will,” Gianforte said.
According to AP, foreign entities and individuals control less than 3% of U.S. farmland, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Of that, those with ties to China control less than 1%, or roughly 600 square miles (340 square kilometers).
Still, the growth of Chinese and other foreign ownership of U.S. farmland has sparked concerns and pushes for similar bills.