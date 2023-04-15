TikTok, civil liberties groups promise censorship lawsuits over Montana social media ban

TikTok and civil liberties groups are promising legal challenges after the Montana Legislature approved a bill Friday that bans the China-based social media platform statewide.
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who banned TikTok from state phones and computers in December citing security worries, still has to decide the new measure’s fate.
The Montana measure bars internet and smartphone app companies and platforms from offering TikTok to users in Montana. TikTok users would not face penalties or sanctions but technology platforms and providers could face fines of $10,000 per infraction and per day, according to the Montana bill which passed the GOP-controlled state legislature on Friday.
The American Civil Liberties Union promises lawsuits over the prohibition — the first of its kind in the U.S. as lawmakers from the both political parties assail the popular social media platform over its Chinese ownership, privacy protections and content moderation.
“This ban is censorship, pure and simple,” the ACLU said in a statement on the Montana prohibition. “Hundreds of thousands of people in Montana use TikTok to communicate, get the news and express themselves. We won’t stop fighting against these unconstitutional bans — in Montana and at the federal level.”
TikTok— which is facing potential federal and state bans across the U.S. over its Chinese ownership and as it bites into marketshare held by American social media platforms — also promises legal action against the Montana bill.
“The bill's champions have admitted that they have no feasible plan for operationalizing this attempt to censor American voices and that the bill's constitutionality will be decided by the courts. We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach,” the company said in a statement provided by spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter.
But TikTok prohibitions enjoy plenty of U.S. political support — especially among Republicans concerned about the company sharing data with the Chinese government.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a Republican, backs the statewide ban.
“Montana is on its way to being the first state in the nation to ban TikTok. Glad to report our bill is headed to the Governor’s desk. This legislation is a critical step to ensuring we are protecting Montanans’ privacy,” Knudsen said in a social media statement.
TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. The social media platform — which centers on short videos — and claims more than 150 million users in the U.S. It is popular with social media influencers and younger celebrities and media personalities as well as corporate brands.
The company has 1 billion users worldwide, according to Utah-based Wallaroo Media. That trails only Facebook 2.9 billion, Google-owned YouTube $2.2 billion and Facebook-owned Instagram 1.4 billion.
TikTok’s popularity among younger demographics — across the U.S. and other markets — has bitten into market and advertising shares of Meta (the parent of Facebook and Instagram), Alphabet (which owns Google and YouTube) and other technology players.
In the social media space, TikTok has more users than Snapchat (750 million users), Pinterest (480 million) and Elon Musk’s Twitter (300 million), according to Wallaroo’s industry analysis.
The Montana bill’s own language outlines criticisms and concerns about TikTok including social media challenges and trends — some of them mischivious, some of them dangerous or even leading to criminal behaviors.
“TikTok gathers significant information from its users, accessing data against their will to share with the People's Republic of China,” the Montana bill reads. “TikTok fails to remove, and may even promote, dangerous content that directs minors to engage in dangerous activities, including but not limited to throwing objects at moving automobiles, taking 22 excessive amounts of medication, lighting a mirror on fire and then attempting to extinguish it using only one's body parts, inducing unconsciousness through oxygen deprivation, cooking chicken in NyQuil, pouring hot wax on a user's face, attempting to break an unsuspecting passerby's skull by tripping him or her into landing face first into a hard surface, placing metal objects in electrical outlets, swerving cars at high rates of speed, smearing human feces on toddlers, licking doorknobs and toilet seats to place oneself at risk of contracting coronavirus, attempting to climb stacks of milk crates, shooting passersby with air rifles, loosening lug nuts on vehicles, and stealing utilities from public places.”
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was grilled by U.S. lawmakers, during a congressional hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Chew said TikTok had increased its privacy protections efforts and had plans to sequester its U.S. data at a Texas operations center.
Still, the Chinese platform has been banned on federal phones and computers by President Joe Biden as well as by governors — including Gianforte and Florida Republican Ron DeSantis —citing privacy and security concerns.
Critics of the bill argue other social media and technology platforms have also been criticize for data collection, privacy and content policies.
A coalition of libertarian, free speech and technology groups pressed against the bill before its final passage.
That includes Americans for Prosperity — which often advocates for tax and regulatory cuts – and the Center for Democracy & Technology.
“The bottom line is that this bill is censorship: The government and politicians have no right to control what technology goes on your phone,” said David Herbst, state director of Americans for Prosperity – Montana. “National security does not, nor should it ever, trump Montanan’s civil liberties. This bill is a step too far, and we urge lawmakers to reject this blatant government overreach.”
Caitlin Vogus, deputy director of the Free Expression Project at the Center for Democracy & Technology, said "banning TikTok in Montana would raise serious First Amendment concerns and is not the appropriate way to protect the privacy of user’s data or respond to content on the app that lawmakers disapprove of" in a letter to state lawmakers.
Gianforte has not given a public indication of whether he will sign the TikTok bill — though his December state government restriction and passage of the bill through the GOP majority state assembly could foretell an approval.
“Use of TikTok on state devices poses a significant risk to the security of our state and Montanans’ sensitive data. Given these grave security concerns, effective immediately, no executive agency, board, commission, or other executive branch entity, official, or employee of the State of Montana shall download or access TikTok on government-issued devices or while connected to the state network.”
“This TikTok ban extends to all state-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers, and other devices capable of internet connectivity, and I direct you to take all necessary steps to block TikTok from being accessed,” Gianforte told state agencies in December.