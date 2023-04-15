 Skip to main content
TikTok, civil liberties groups promise censorship lawsuits over Montana social media ban

  Updated
  • Comments

TikTok and civil liberties groups are promising legal challenges after the Montana Legislature approved a bill Friday that bans the China-based social media platform statewide.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who banned TikTok from state phones and computers in December citing security worries, still has to decide the new measure’s fate.

Athlete Compensation Influencer Safety

Nebraska NCAA college pole vaulter Jessica Gardner looks at her phone Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Gardner said she started making TikToks last year with her roommate and they were surprised at how many views they generated. With college athletes now able to cash in on their celebrity, Gardner began looking for ways to monetize them and now partners with about 15 brands, most of them catering to women. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
TikTok Congress

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, on the platform's consumer privacy and data security practices and impact on children, Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
TikTok Congress

Rep. Earl Carter, R-Ga., questions TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, on the platform's consumer privacy and data security practices and impact on kids, Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

An error occurred