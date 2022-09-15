BOZEMAN – Michael K. Johnson, author of a recently published book about the daughter of an emancipated slave who lived most of her life in White Sulphur Springs, will deliver a talk and sign books on Monday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Montana State University.

The event, co-sponsored by the Ivan Doig Center for the Study of the Lands and Peoples of the North American West and The Extreme History Project, will be held in MSU’s American Indian Hall, Room 166. Copies of “A Black Woman’s West: The Life of Rose B. Gordon” will be available to purchase, and light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

