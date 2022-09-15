The Air Quality Alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin,
“A Black Woman’s West: The Life of Rose B. Gordon,” tells the story of the daughter of an emancipated slave who lived most of her life in White Sulphur Springs.
Michael K. Johnson, a Maine professor of American literature who studies African American literature and the literature and culture of the American West, will speak and sign his latest book at MSU on Sept. 19.
BOZEMAN – Michael K. Johnson, author of a recently published book about the daughter of an emancipated slave who lived most of her life in White Sulphur Springs, will deliver a talk and sign books on Monday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Montana State University.
The event, co-sponsored by the Ivan Doig Center for the Study of the Lands and Peoples of the North American West and The Extreme History Project, will be held in MSU’s American Indian Hall, Room 166. Copies of “A Black Woman’s West: The Life of Rose B. Gordon” will be available to purchase, and light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
“A Black Woman’s West” tells the story of Rose Beatrice Gordon, who was born in the Barker mining district of central Montana Territory in 1883. She was the daughter of an African American chef and an emancipated slave who migrated to the West in the early 1880s. The book tells the story of the Gordon family and pays tribute to Rose, who lived most of her life in White Sulphur Springs.
In her youth, Rose excelled academically and distinguished herself as a musical performer. As an adult, she established her economic independence as a restaurant owner, massage therapist and caregiver. She also made a place for herself in the public sphere through letters to the editor and eventually through a regular newspaper column for the Meagher County News – a remarkable undertaking at a time when Black women were largely denied a public voice. Johnson writes that Gordon’s life as a Black woman in the West was ordinary in terms of its day-to-day struggles but extraordinary in its sum. His talk will pay tribute to her accomplishments as a writer.
Johnson is a professor of American literature at the University of Maine at Farmington. His primary research areas are African American literature and the literature and culture of the American West. He is a former co-president of the Western Literature Association and author of three other books, including “Can’t Stand Still: Taylor Gordon and the Harlem Renaissance,” which is a biography of Rose B. Gordon’s brother, a Montana-born, African American singer.