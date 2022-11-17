The library board is scheduled to meet on November 29 at 5:30pm. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Open Hours:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 10AM — 6PM
Saturday: 10AM-2PM
Curbside and Reference Hours: During all open hours
November closures: Nov 8 (Election Day), Nov 11 (Veterans Day), Nov 24 & 25 (Thanksgiving).
Adult Services
Retro Music Concert with Dos Mayos, Thursday, November 3, 6-7:30PM
Enjoy an evening of retro music with local duo Dos Mayos! They will be playing 60s and 70s music during this free concert at the library. For more information, head to belgradelibrary.org/adults.
Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits Available, November 10
We have Take-Home Kits this month! For November we are doing Hot Chocolate Bombs. The kits also will be available for pickup on November 10. For more information, head to belgradelibrary.org/crafternoon.
OLLI at MSU: Railroad History of Gallatin County on Thursday, November 10 from 6:00-7:30PM
OLLI at MSU and The Belgrade Community Library are hosting a community event on November 10 from 6:00-7:30PM. Come hear from Craig Ehlert presenting “Recreating & Experiencing the History of Gallatin Valley through Ferroequinology”. Visit belgradelibrary.org/olli for more information and registration links.
Adopt-a-houseplant, Thursday, November 17, 5:30-6:30PM
Our first houseplant swap was such a success; we could;t wait to do it again! Bring cuttings, unwanted houseplants, or just some good vibes and adopt a new plant for your home. This event is generously sponsored by the Gallatin REALTORS Charitable Foundation. For more info head to belgradelibrary.org/adults
Snow & Avalanche Safety Workshop, Thursday, Dec 1 OR 8
Kpoin is as we learn about snow safety and equipment basics with Eric Knoff of Six Points Avalanche Education. This free workshop will cover basic safety and equipment demos!
Fall Low Impact Cardio on Mondays & Wednesdays from 5:00-6:00PM
The Belgrade Library will be hosting Low Impact Cardio class with Kathleen and Gale. It will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:00-6:00PM in the Milesnick Meeting Room. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle. Learn more at belgradelibrary.org/fitness.
Gentle Yoga with Terry on Tuesdays from 2:00-3:00PM
Join Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga for an hour of gentle yoga. Yoga will take place outside, weather permitting. Otherwise, it will be in the library’s meeting room.
BMAB Book Club, November 24 from 1:00-2:30PM
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s selection is The No.1 Ladies Detective Agency by Alexander McCall Smith. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Holiday Book Sale, Wednesday, Dec 7 – Saturday, December 10
The Holiday Book Sale will be here before we know it. From Wednesday, Dec 7 to Saturday, Dec 10, come to the library to buys some used books. One thing to not is that this will be the last book sale until the new library building is opened!
Update on Book Donations — November 18
We are so thankful for how generous this community is! In preparation for the last book sale (in our current building) and with the limited space within the building, we will begin to decline book donations starting November 18. Thank you for your generosity!
Youth Services
Teen Event: Ask a Set Designer — Tuesday November 15, 5:30PM
Ever wondered what it would be like to be a set designer on TV shows or movies? Join us for a special event with virtual guest Sam Ogden, a set designer for popular shows like Netflix’s Outer Banks & the mind-blowing box office movie hit Everything Everywhere All At Once! He’ll share his experiences & behind-the-scenes information about set design. No sign up necessary.
Art Club with Bozeman Art Museum — Friday November 4, 2:30-4:15PM
Our first K-6 Friday afternoon Art Club with the Bozeman Art Museum (BAM) was a big hit! Join us this month for more fun with BAM, and sign up as soon as possible to ensure we have enough materials for participating K-6 children. To register, head to belgradelibrary.org/kids.
Author Story Time — Friday November 18, 10:15-11:00AM
Taking place during our regular Preschool Storytime, families with infants, toddlers and preschoolers of all ages are invited to share story time with Bozeman children’s author Jennifer Murphy-Morrical! Storytime will include one of her stories, What Do the Animals Say?, and other fun animal stories, songs, and a craft.
Fire Station 1 Tour — Tuesday November 11, 4:00PM
The library and Central Valley Fire Department are hosting a fire station tour on November 11 at 4:00PM. Please email Kathleen (kgodfrey@belgrademt.gov) to sign up.
Get Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11:00AM
Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and dance. Geared towards children ages 2-6. For more information head to belgradelibrary.org/kids. Please note that there will be no Get Up & Move on Wednesday, Nov 23 (Thanksgiving).
Babies & Books, Thursdays from 10:15-11:00AM
Babies & Books is a story time designed for ages 0-3. Older siblings are welcome. Come on Thursdays from 10:15-11:00AM for a time that includes books, songs, and activities. Siblings are always welcome. More details at belgradelibrary.org/kids. Please note: no Babies & Books on Thursday Nov 24 (Thanksgiving).
Preschool Story Time, Fridays from 10:15-11:00AM
Come enjoy preschool story time on Fridays from 10:15-11AM. It will be designed for ages 3-6 and includes book\s, songs, and activities. Siblings are always welcome. More details at belgradelibrary.org/kids. Please note there will not be preschool story time on Friday, November 11 (Veterans Day) and Friday November 25 (Thanksgiving).
November Friday Afternoon Club Schedule for grades K-6 from 2:30-4:00PM
On Fridays in November, the library is providing a couple of clubs in response to the early outs. The schedule includes Art Club (November 7), and LEGO Club (November 18). There will not be Friday clubs on Nov 11 (Veterans Day) and Nov 25 (Thanksgiving). For more info, head to belgradelibrary.org/kids.
Some of the new items added to the library collection in November:
Picture and Board Books
Old Friends by Margaret Aitken
Looking for Jumbie by Tracey Baptiste
Eenie Meenie Halloweenie by Susan Eaddy
The Witchling’s Wish by Lu Fraser
Forever Cousins by Laurel Goodluck
A Costume for Charly by CK Malone
Dinosaurumpus! By Tony Mitton
Juvenile Fiction
Corinne by Wendy Wan Long Shang
October, October by Katya Balen
Dream, Annie Dream by Waka T. Brown
A Taste of Magic by J. Elle
Unsettled by Reem Faruqi
The Rose Legacy Jessica Day George
The Glass Witch by Lindsay Pucket
YA Fiction
The Charmed List by Julie Abe
All That’s Left in the World by Erik J. Brown
Air Awakens by Elise Kova
My Real Name is Hanna by Tara Lynn Masih
Spells for Lost Things by Jenna Evans Welch
Baruto: Naruto Next Generations by Masashi Kishimoto
The Silver Blonde by Elizabeth Ross
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
American Jaguar by David C. Louis
A Shot in the Arm! By Don Brown
Fossils for Kids by Ashley Hall
Girls who Build by Katie Hughes
Tyrannosaurus Rex by Rebecca Sabelko
Velociraptor by Rebecca Sabelko
Gigantosaurus by Rebecca Sabelko
Non-Fiction
The United States of Cryptids by J.W. Ocker
Rough Draft: A memoir by Katy Tur
Blue Eyed Cool: Paul Newman through the Lens of Six Great Photographers
Decode Your Dreams by Ian Wallace
The Gravity of Joy by Angela Williams Gorrell
Nation of Victims by Vivek Ramaswamy
Saving Yellowstone by Megan Kate Nelson
Fiction
The Codebreaker’s Secret: A Novel by Sara Ackerman
Secrets of the Nile by Tasha Alexander
Other Birds by Sarah Addison Allen
Dashing Through the Snowbirds by Donna Andrews
Next in Line by Jeffrey Archer
Long Shadows by David Baldacci
Treasure State by CJ Box
Large Print
November 9 by Colleen Hoover
The Bullet that Missed by Richard Osman
To Sir Phillip with Love by Julia Quin
On the Way to the Wedding by Julia Quin
The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quin
Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quin
The Book Woman’s Daughter A Novel by Kim Michele Richardson
DVDs
Stream Trout Tactics
Elvis
The Halloween Collection: 3 Film Set
Thor
Where the Crawdads Sing
Outlander Season 6