According to the "Belgrade Centennial" book (1986) in an essay written by John Stuart, the eastern line of the Northern Pacific was rapidly approaching the Gallatin Valley by 1882.

"Henry Villard was carrying out his colossal railroad scheme and had gone to Europe to enlist the aid of the leading financiers of Germany, Austria and Serbia. His efforts were successful, money for the completion and money for the completion of the NP was raised and in the fall of 1883 the Golden Spike was driven at Gold Creek, Montana (northwest of Garrison and off I-90). This was the meeting  point of the west and east lines of the NP," according to the essay.

