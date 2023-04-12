...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, with 4 to 8 inches over the Bear's Paw Mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Thursday Night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be difficult and
visibility at times could be below one half mile. Isolated power
outages possible due to the heavy wet snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be most impactful during the
nighttime and morning hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
According to the "Belgrade Centennial" book (1986) in an essay written by John Stuart, the eastern line of the Northern Pacific was rapidly approaching the Gallatin Valley by 1882.
"Henry Villard was carrying out his colossal railroad scheme and had gone to Europe to enlist the aid of the leading financiers of Germany, Austria and Serbia. His efforts were successful, money for the completion and money for the completion of the NP was raised and in the fall of 1883 the Golden Spike was driven at Gold Creek, Montana (northwest of Garrison and off I-90). This was the meeting point of the west and east lines of the NP," according to the essay.
"A grand excursion had been planned to bring these investors out over the line of the railroad to view the property which they so liberally endowed with their money. As a complimentary notice of their appreciation to Serbia investors, this blind siding 9.7 miles west of Bozeman "was named Belgrade, after the capital of Serbia. Old timers in this valley will well remember this excursion party and their visit to Bozeman, with lots of speech making, lots of champagne drinking and a general jollification."
General Ulysses S. Grant was along for the ride. The trains reached Belgrade, and the Serbian investors were asked to alight and view the namesake of their native country. One old fat fellow looked around and saw nothing but bunchgrass as far as the eye could see, and said "My God and this is Belgrade?"
"Everyone of these European investors was paralyzed at the bareness and sparsely settled conditions of the country that their road passed through. From Bismarck, Dakota Territory until Miles City was a practical wilderness, and the same until Bozeman was reached. These investors were used to a country where rail stations dotted the line every two or three miles, and there was assured traffic. They thought they had been buncoed out of their money," Stuart wrote. "Dozens of telegrams were sent from Helena to their brokers in New York City to sell their stock regardless of the cost, with a wild panic in Northern Pacific securities on Wall Street."
However, by 1886, a contract had been let for a large railroad station grain warehouse, a post office was established, and Belgrade became the local grain shipping hub, since it was 10 miles closer to most farmers than Bozeman. By 1888 U.S. Senator Tom Powers had been convinced to build a large grain warehouse in Belgrade.
By 1891 Belgrade formed its first school district, and pioneer Bozeman businessman Nelson Story decided he really needed to move his grain operation west to Belgrade. "It was just a short time until Belgrade was a thriving village with the reputation of handling more grain on the Northern Pacific line than any other town on the NP line west of Fargo, North Dakota, and east of Ritzville, Washington.
Belgrade was destined to be a big deal -- and it took less than a decade.
In the early 1940s, this reporter's mother Emma McGuire won a local essay contest regarding the true origins of the town's name. Some residents thought since there was a slight rise coming into town -- and the train always blew its horn -- that the town was named after its "Bell Grade." Nope. She researched local newspapers, and discovered evidence of the Serbian connection.