...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Apparently, somebody won something last week, because MEIC (the Montana Environmental Information Center) and other anti-coal groups are claiming a VICTORY! On Friday February 10, 2023, Donald W. Molloy, U.S. District Court Judge, Missoula, ordered that mining cease at Bull Mountains Underground Mine in the 5 sections of federal coal that have been leased since 2012, until a new environmental report is written (20 months). This “expansion” area has had all the state and federal approvals necessary to mine since 2015 and is currently being mined.
State of Montana
One half or 4% of the total 8% of coal royalties paid for each ton of federal coal goes to the State of Montana. It is estimated that Montanans will lose approximately 126 million dollars in royalties and tax revenue, as a direct result of Friday’s court decision….and if the federal mine plan is not later re-approved, considerably more.
Environment
China and India currently have over 1,400 coal power plants (statista.com) and their combined coal production is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.3% and reach 8.8 Billion Tons in 2025 (globaldata.com). Every coal ton that Montana leaves in the ground will simply be made up with increased production from polluting countries with regimes who care little about worker safety.
Working families
This decision has put 230 miners under direct threat of losing their jobs forever. While courtrooms are litigated and reports are written, the “true” social cost is at our doorstep.