Apparently, somebody won something last week, because MEIC (the Montana Environmental Information Center) and other anti-coal groups are claiming a VICTORY! On Friday February 10, 2023, Donald W. Molloy, U.S. District Court Judge, Missoula, ordered that mining cease at Bull Mountains Underground Mine in the 5 sections of federal coal that have been leased since 2012, until a new environmental report is written (20 months). This “expansion” area has had all the state and federal approvals necessary to mine since 2015 and is currently being mined.

