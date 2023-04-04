It's been 18 years since somebody at American Legion Post 87 got the bright idea that Manhattan needed an Easter Egg Hunt.
That first year, "We had 500 eggs and 50 kids," remembered Post 87's 2nd Vice Commander Jim Albrecht — the guy who's been running the hunt for almost two decades.
Last year, the Post put out 52,000 eggs, and had more than 4,000 people showed up for the popular Easter event.
Chickens had nothing to do with these eggs. Rather, these Easter eggs are the plastic variety that hold candy and gift coupons.
Some of the prizes get better and better: This year, "Keystone Church is donating a bike for each age group," Albrecht added.
This Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at Taylor Park in Manhattan. The park will be divided up into separate hunt areas by age group: ages 1-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. The event is on Holy Saturday "to not interfere with church and family dinners" on Easter Sunday.
Albrecht showed the Belgrade News his "donor" list, which went to eight pages, totaled 80 entities and seemed to include every restaurant and fast food joint within 15 miles.
"Dairy Queen and McDonalds must have given us $10,000 in free food coupons," he said, including 2,000 DQ coupons for ice cream cones." Not to mention Taco Bell and Burger King.
What keeps this going year after year?
"Because the little kids are the best," he explained. "They are so excited (at the countdown) that they are shaking."
This egg hunt is so important the Easter Bunny shows up. (The Belgrade News has it on good authority that this is the actual Easter Bunny.)
A look at license plates in surrounding parking lots is testimony to how popular this event is. Albrecht said families drive up from West Yellowstone, from every town in this county -- even from Helena. "The same family comes over from Helena every year." he said. "They come at 9 and help put out the eggs. People come from everywhere."
As of Monday, 32,000 eggs were stuffed and ready to go. Local 4H'ers and Girl Scouts were coming by in the next couple days to finish up the last 8,000 eggs. This year will be slightly smaller, going down from 52,000 to 40,000. Why?
"No manpower. We couldn't do as many as last year. But, it's still a big community thing. We just had a couple in their 80s come by, on their 50th Anniversary, and they helped stuff eggs."
Still need help?
"Yes. They can show up Saturday at 9 a.m. and help put out eggs," Albrecht said. It takes about two hours to get all the eggs out Saturday morning.
Saturday isn't about just hunting plastic Easter eggs -- this egg hunt comes with a petting zoo, pony rides and local fire trucks."We'll have at least two ponies, from local 4-Hers, and the petting zoo animals." Ducks are a question mark, depending on where the county is with its Avian flu status.
There's an adult part to these festivities: The raffled-off liquor baskets. The American Legion liquor basket is valued at $325, and the Broken Arrow's, $225. Raffle tickets are one for $5 or five for $20.
"Our biggest sale of raffle tickets is the day of," he continued. "This year we've got over 88 raffle prizes. It's a good way to fund this for next year. We don't have any prize less than $25." The Legion sells just 500 tickets, and "We usually sell out every year." Tickets are five for $1 or 20 for $5.
"You can can still buy raffle tickets at the Broken Arrow Bar and the American Legion, until 8 p.m. on Saturday. They both donate liquor baskets and it's amazing how good a seller those are." He holds the raffle Saturday night first for the liquor baskets at each bar, and then for all the other prizes. Later that night, "I'll start calling the people who won."
As for chocolate, "I start ordering candy in January. We've had a problem with the Palmer Chocolate Factory burning down (in Pennsylvania) but WinCo has been a big deal for us. We go there and can buy in bulk."
Finally, back to the kids: "Oh, to see those kids," he concluded. "It's priceless. It's amazing."