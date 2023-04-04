Easterbunny_1.jpg

Manhattan will host its popular Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday

 Superbass / CC-BY-SA-4.0 (via Wikimedia Commons (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Easterbunny_1.jpg)

It's been 18 years since somebody at American Legion Post 87 got the bright idea that Manhattan needed an Easter Egg Hunt.

That first year, "We had 500 eggs and 50 kids," remembered  Post 87's 2nd Vice Commander Jim Albrecht — the guy who's been running the hunt for almost two decades.

