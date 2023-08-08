Lottery Jackpot

Merlin Smith, 86, buys Mega Millions lottery tickets at a gas station in Minneapolis on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)

 Trisha Ahmed

Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot will be a projected $1.55 billion — the biggest in history for the lottery game

The latest winner of the U.S. lottery was in April.

