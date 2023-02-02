Heavy machinery moves around a dead whale in Lido Beach, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The 35-foot humpback whale, that washed ashore and subsequently died, is one of several cetaceans that have been found over the past two months along the shores of New York and New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Two U.S. lawmakers are calling for a stoppage to new windmills in the Atlantic Ocean after a series of whale deaths.
U.S. Reps. Andy Harris, R-Maryland, and Jeff Van Drew, R-New Jersey, are calling for an “immediate halt of windmill development until it can be scientifically proven” they are not tied to the deaths of 14 whales along the Atlantic seaboard since December 1.
Large-scale wind energy projects — including windmills — are being developed along the Atlantic coast and have also been proposed of the Pacific Coast in Oregon and Washington state.
“Over the weekend, the nation watched as two more whales washed up along the East Coast. While NOAA insists that they have no scientific evidence pointing to offshore wind energy projects as the proximate cause of death, they offer no scientific evidence proving that these projects are not contributory causes of death,” said Harris, who represents Maryland’s Eastern Shore. “I am renewing my call for a windmill project moratorium until it can be definitively proven that windmill projects are not contributing to the repeated whale deaths that we are now witnessing on almost a weekly basis.”
Van Drew also faulted the Biden administration and environmental groups for not showing more concerns for the whale deaths.
"And now, attention is finally being drawn to the industrialization of our coastline because of these tragic whale deaths. Not a single concern has been raised by our president or environmentalists after another whale washed ashore yesterday morning, amounting to over a dozen in less than two months. Why has there not been an investigation?,” he said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports there are less than 350 whales left in the North Atlantic with serious injuries and deaths tied to collisions with boats and entanglements.
The Biden administration backs more wind energy projects — including offshore — as part of a push for more renewable energy sources. Critics, including former President Donald Trump, voice concerns about windmills impacts on surrounding ecosystems.