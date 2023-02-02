Beached Whale

Heavy machinery moves around a dead whale in Lido Beach, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The 35-foot humpback whale, that washed ashore and subsequently died, is one of several cetaceans that have been found over the past two months along the shores of New York and New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

Two U.S. lawmakers are calling for a stoppage to new windmills in the Atlantic Ocean after a series of whale deaths.

U.S. Reps. Andy Harris, R-Maryland, and Jeff Van Drew, R-New Jersey, are calling for an “immediate halt of windmill development until it can be scientifically proven” they are not tied to the deaths of 14 whales along the Atlantic seaboard since December 1.

