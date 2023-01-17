Jennifer Carlson

Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Gallatin County, asks a question during a Montana House Human Services Committee during the 2021 Montana Legislature. In the 2023 Montana Legislature, Carlson is sponsoring House Bill 29, which would end involuntary commitment to the Montana State Hospital for patients with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and traumatic brain injuries.

 Photo by Austin Amestoy / UM Legislative News Service

State lawmakers from both parties have shown support for a plan to stop the practice of committing people with Alzheimer’s disease, other types of dementia, or traumatic brain injuries without their consent to the troubled Montana State Hospital and instead direct them to treatment in their communities.

But a budget estimate attached to the proposed legislation raises questions about whether Montana communities, many of which are still reeling from past budget cuts and insufficient Medicaid reimbursement rates, will have the capacity to care for them by July 2025, when involuntary commitments would cease under the plan.

