Montana inmate escapee recaptured in Livingston
LIVINGSTON (AP) — A Montana inmate who overpowered a jail guard the guard’s gun and minivan was taken back into custody on Tuesday, ending an intensive search that spanned three days.
Jordon Earl Linde, 34, was taken into custody without incident at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said.
Linde had been arrested on felony drug charges over the weekend. He was taken to a medical center for treatment for an unknown issue on Sunday and escaped that night, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
After overpowering the county detention officer and stealing a Park County Detention Center minivan during his escape, Linde later abandoned the vehicle and was believed to have stolen another minivan.
By early Tuesday, Bichler said Linde was believed to be back in the Livingston area and shortly afterwards he was reported captured.
Sheriff: Boy says he killed father, body found in Wyoming
DAYTON, Wyo. (AP) — Investigators found a man dead in Wyoming after a boy allegedly told authorities in Montana he killed his father.
The 15-year-old allegedly confessed to authorities in the Hardin, Montana, area, leading investigators to find the body at a home in Dayton early Wednesday, Sheridan County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.
Sheriff’s officials didn’t identify the boy or dead man. Sheriff’s officials and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents were investigating, according to the statement.
There was no threat to the public and people should keep away from the home to allow a thorough investigation, Undersheriff Levi Dominguez said.
New mobile app to help addiction recovery in Montana
HELENA — A mobile application will be used to help treat addiction in Montana under a new partnership between an addiction treatment provider in Billings and a private company, state officials announced Tuesday.
The program called Recovery Pathways will send personalized phone messages to those recovering from addiction and their family members to supplement in-person therapy under the jurisdiction of drug treatment courts in Yellowstone County.
Gov. Greg Gianforte, who has made addiction treatment a priority since he was elected last November, said “there is no doubt” the app will save lives in Montana.
Messages provide advice on managing stress, preparing for court appearances and practicing self-care, among other topics.
“It reinforces the very things the care coordinators are trying to get (people recovering from drug addiction) to do, but in their environment. It stays with the person. And that’s what we need in life,” said Bob Golf, founder of GoMo Health, which developed the app.
The Montana public health department estimates 64,000 residents have a substance abuse disorder — more than 6 percent of the state’s population — contributing to a high rate of children in foster care and a lower high school graduation rate, among other challenges.
Gianforte said the coronavirus pandemic and the quarantine requirements have likely exacerbated substance abuse problems in Montana.
Yellowstone County treatment court Judge Mary Jane Knisely said treatment courts in Montana had already begun offering some services remotely during the coronavirus pandemic with virtual therapy sessions and remote drug testing.
“Technology continues to be a big deal to us,” Knisely said.