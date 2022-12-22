...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen.
Hypothermia is possible if precautions are not taken.
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Temperatures of -25F or less.
Until 345 AM MST Friday.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Victor “Vic” Douma, of Bozeman, passed away peacefully Nov. 30, 2022, after a lifetime of hard work and generous friendships.
To the very end at a care facility near Seattle, Vic received visitors with a ready smile, despite paralysis and dependence on a ventilator since an accidental fall in October, 2021. He dealt with life’s worst circumstances with grace and courage that reflected his faith and the patience, contentment, good spirits, and kindness with which he lived his life.
A skilled craftsman, Vic began working as a carpenter with his father, Al, while still in high school. Vic worked with his hands his whole life, known for quality construction of all kinds, from fine finish carpentry to cabins, homes and farm buildings. Vic was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping, and boating with friends and family at Canyon Ferry and other beautiful Montana places.
A friend to everyone, Vic was quick with a greeting and skilled at elaborate storytelling that kept people laughing. He was generous with his time and skills to help friends and neighbors, expecting neither thanks nor recognition.
Vic married Donna Bradshaw Lane Douma in 1983. They lived in the Bozeman and Manhattan area, enjoying years of camping, fishing, and boating together with sons Josh Douma, Mike Lane, and Mac Lane. Vic was devoted in his care of Donna during her extended illness before her death in 2018.
More recently, he found love again with Laurie Grosskopf. Their shared life included extended family, much-loved dogs, gardening, camping, boating, four-wheeling, and other outdoor adventures, until Vic’s accident in October, 2021.
Victor Alan Douma was born Jan. 24, 1957, to Alvin and Grace Douma of Churchill, Montana. He was preceded in death by Alvin Douma; Donna Douma; Mike Lane; and Laurie Grosskopf.
Vic will be deeply missed by his mother Grace Douma, of Churchill; by Josh Douma and Ashley Darling and Logan, Anthony, and Reagan of Three Forks; by Mac Lane; by his brothers and sisters: Ramona (Ben) Beversluis of Zeeland, Michigan; Renee (Lyle) VanOtterloo of San Marcos, California; Cathy (Tim) Ryan of Mt. Vernon, Washington; Chuck (Deb) Douma, of Churchill; John (Christy) Douma, of Churchill; by Donna’s and Laurie’s families; by numerous nieces and nephews; and by many friends throughout the community.
A memorial service and celebration of Vic’s life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Martin Kimm farm, 6293 W. Dry Creek Road, Manhattan, Montana.