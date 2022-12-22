Vic Douma

Victor “Vic” Douma, of Bozeman, passed away peacefully Nov. 30, 2022, after a lifetime of hard work and generous friendships.

To the very end at a care facility near Seattle, Vic received visitors with a ready smile, despite paralysis and dependence on a ventilator since an accidental fall in October, 2021. He dealt with life’s worst circumstances with grace and courage that reflected his faith and the patience, contentment, good spirits, and kindness with which he lived his life.

