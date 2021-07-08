Colin Gauvin, Alexis Hatton and Kara Johnson will each receive $5,000 to support their doctoral research, including expenses such as travel, instruction and supplies. They will also present on their research in a Kopriva Science Seminar Series lecture during the 2021-22 or 2022-23 academic years.
Gauvin, a doctoral candidate in biochemistry in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, studies viruses that infect single-celled organisms known as archaea. While researchers have recently gained some understanding of how these viruses attach to their host cells, how they then enter the cells remains a mystery.
For his thesis, Gauvin has focused on two such viruses: Sulfolobus turreted icosahedral virus (STIV), with an outer wrapping or “envelope,” and Sulfolobus spindle shaped virus (SSV), which has a lemon-like form. He will use MSU’s new ultra-high resolution cryogenic transmission electron microscope to image virus particles in three dimensions as they attach to and deliver genetic cargo into a host cell.
For STIV, Gauvin will investigate the mechanics of how the virus may fuse its membrane with that of its host to release the genome into the cell. In contrast, spindle shaped viruses, like SSV, are hypothesized to inject their genome across the host cell’s membrane, and Gauvin hopes to determine how one shaped like a lemon can accomplish this feat. Studying how viruses inject genetic information could provide new approaches to how drugs are carried to target sites in the body and have medical and biotech applications.
“I believe this project will provide answers to fundamental questions on viral entry in the archaeal domain of life,” he stated in his application.
Hatton is a microbiology doctoral candidate in the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology who is trying to understand how repeating protein patterns found on the outside of a virus are used by the immune system to identify the virus prior to infection.
Evidence suggests people infected with Influenza A virus are initially more protected from a secondary bacterial infection, but it’s unclear why. For her research, Hatton is focusing on Toll-like Receptor 2/6, an immune system receptor involved in recognizing these exterior protein patterns. Once TLR2/6 recognizes a virus cell’s exterior, Hatton believes it activates a signal that primes the immune system for a secondary bacterial or viral challenge. This immune response is not specific to influenza or even viral infection, Hatton said. Her research will outline the process from the initial signal to the creation of relevant virus-fighting proteins and other protective measures. According to Hatton, learning how viruses can elicit responses in immune cells prior to infection is critical to developing treatments for multiple viruses.
“If we can determine the mechanism by which early protection occurs, then we may be able to determine ways to extend that protection throughout a viral infection thereby protecting individuals from the risk of a secondary bacterial infection,” she stated.
Johnson, a doctoral candidate in statistics in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, is investigating models for how ideas spread through in-person social networks and how this “opinion diffusion” could apply to infectious disease prevention.
The research was prompted by an ongoing Medical College of Wisconsin study to increase use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) among Black men who have sex with men to reduce the transmission of HIV. The study trains leaders within the community to communicate the benefits of PrEP. To analyze the study’s data, Johnson developed an algorithm to estimate the parameters of an opinion diffusion model using the small datasets available related to social network interventions for health behaviors.
Modeling the opinion diffusion process is necessary to assess the intervention’s effectiveness and to predict the public health benefit from implementing the intervention at larger scales, Johnson explained. She is now testing the algorithm’s performance with a variety of conditions that may have public health applications.
“While the algorithm was motivated by the PrEP study, it is applicable to any network leader intervention, particularly interventions to change health behaviors related to stigmatized health conditions — such as substance use disorders and sexually transmitted infections — in underserved and marginalized populations,” Johnson said.
Phil Kopriva, a 1957 MSU microbiology graduate, established an endowment to fund the Kopriva Graduate Student Fellowships, which are awarded to recognize and support outstanding graduate students with interdisciplinary research in complex biological systems and biomedical sciences. For a list of past recipients, visit montana.edu/lettersandscience/kopriva/fellowship.html.