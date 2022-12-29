Saturday marks the end of an era in Belgrade.
David King, M.D., who since 1984 and for many years after that was the only doctor in Belgrade, will retire Dec. 31 after 38 years.
Dr. King, 72, is the son and grandson of doctors, but didn’t immediately follow the family tradition.
He’s an English major graduate out of Columbia University and a self-confessed “wannabe ski bum” who in the 1970s hopped freight trains and hitchhiked and found his way from Montreal to Winnipeg and Banff, and then a few years later to Bozeman and Big Sky, That was in 1974, “where I worked as a maid, and a bus boy and finally a waiter,” he reminisced in an interview with the Belgrade News.
“Then I moved to Bozeman and was a bartender and a waiter and poured concrete. Even was a DJ at KGLT-FM. That’s when I went back to school, and picked up the science classes I’d need to go to med school,” King said.
King was able to take advantage of the WWAMI, a medical program that takes students from Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho and trains them, in cooperation with the University of Washington.
It started in 1972, and was introduced in Montana in 1973. King was accepted so early in the program it only had one “W” in its name — Wyoming was added later, after he’d graduated, So, technically, he attended WAMI.
The program might hope to add Montana doctors to this mostly-rural state, but one stat says only 46% of WWAMI grads come back to the state to practice.
Love for Montana
A conversation with King will circle back to the same topics: his love of Montana, his nostalgia for the “old” Belgrade, his love of medicine, and the practical problems of getting family practice doctors to stay in Montana.
“It takes a certain kind of person to work in rural Montana,” he explained. Students “end up with so much debt they can’t afford to work in rural Montana. And, (before WWAMI) it was pretty hard to get into med school from Montana.
“The biggest predictor of where you’ll practice is where you do your residency. WAMI was wonderful. We had 20 students from Montana, and we lived in Johnson Hall (on campus at MSU). I entered pre-med as a family doctor,” King said.
Why?
“I was a product of the ‘60s. A radical before I went back to school,” King explained. “And my family has a tradition of service, and medical service. We live our lives to benefit our neighbors, as well. Family doctors is where the need is the greatest. Being a family doctor is just the hardest job, and thankfully they pay us the least,” he joked.
(In an aside, King mentioned that there is a family story, that his Connecticut grandfather was the first doctor in the nation to use X-rays.)
He did his residency in Albuquerque, New Mexico with its “marvelous mix of cultures — Hopi, Hispanic, Navajo. “But. I was in love with Montana and always intended to return. Most of my colleagues moonlighted in the ER, but I moonlighted as a white water guide. I used to be really good with my canoe,” King said.
“My aim was to come back to Bozeman, but when I got here, there was no need for me. The town had just gotten a group of freshly arrived doctors. Norn Fox told me about George Howell, the doctor in Belgrade, had just left,” he said.
Fate is usually a lot of little things happening in the right order. King said he had to get a loan from Valley Bank in Belgrade to buy Howell’s office equipment, “and they made my mother cosign the loan.”
According to the Belgrade Centennial book, Howell left town in April 1983, and Belgrade was without a doctor until King came to town in November 1984. The Gallatin Valley Family Clinic first set up shop in what is now the Town Pump across from McDonalds. “I slept under my desk,” King added, “with my cocketiel Wally and Rex the lab.” (King says he found Wally abandoned, in a mud puddle, in Seattle).
“I remember that my first year, I saw more pharmaceutical reps than patients. And I had one employee, Carly Barnhart, who was my receptionist and secretary and RN. She was busy.”{%%note} {/%%note}
Then he picked up a dentist partner, and they built a new building at 102 W. Jefferson. They were there until 1990. “For the first eight and a half years i was on call, and had a solo practice the whole time.” Tired. Exhausted. I delivered babies, I had shifts at the emergency room. Old style medicine. Then outgrew the building,” King said.
King then bought and remodeled Weaver Drug on Main and Weaver (now the Outpost). “Then we got cramped there. Then Bozeman Health decided to build their Belgrade Clinic, circa 2011. I had the choice of coming on board, or ...”
So, King saw the proverbial handwriting on the wall, and decided to become a clinic employee.
Old Belgrade
King remembered one day, “It was the second week I was in town, and this guy goes running past, chased by Rick Dighans, down across from Main where the car wash is now. I held down his arms and legs. I was an innocent bystander and helped with an arrest,” King saidi.
And, oh the lunches at The Mint. “In the 1980s, The Mint was the most popular place to eat lunch. $2.35 for two pork chops, potatoes, green beans, pie and all the coffee you could drink. Patty was the cook then. You’d sit and talk to your neighbors about how calving was going. I miss it, the lunch and the camaraderie that comes from knowing everyone. You’d get on the plane (in Belgrade) and know everyone on the plane. Now, you don’t now a soul.”
In the 1980s, King mentioned “working back-to-back 120 hour weeks one year. It was very stressful. I could never plan or do anything. You can’t think when you’re that tired.” At that time he was still a bachelor, “another casualty of being on call on the time.”
That eventually took care of itself, when he met and married his wife, who was a crew boss at the local Plum Creek Lumber Mill.
Vaccine advocate, health system critic
For more than 30 years, King was the local doctor who did Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. immigration physicals. “It was a delight — you meet the most interesting people from around the world,’ he said.
He’s been the M.D. for two local nursing homes, Mountain View and Bridger Care, the old Evergreen. He was also the managing partner for Urgent Care, now Bozeman health Urgent Care, and co-director of Rocky Mountain Hospice.
King also recently served as one of two expert witnesses in the bench trial before U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy concerning Montana House Bill 702, which made it illegal for Montana employers to mandate vaccinations, or sharing vaccination status. On Dec. 9. Molloy found HB 702 unconstitutional, and preempted by federal law. The suit had been brought by Montana hospitals, unionized nurses, and private doctors.
“I volunteered for it,” he said. The other side “kept ducking and weaving, but vaccines are the most important medical advance ever made. They’ve prevented more disease and saved more lives than anything else. They are extremely safe.” The state had defended HB 702 on anti-discrimination grounds.
Much of this interview bemoaned the current state of American medicine. “We don’t have a health care system,” King said. “We have a health insurance system. According to various metrics, the U.S. ranks around 20th for health care access and coverage worldwide, right in line with Albania and Bulgaria.
“Now that the health care system is in even fewer hands, care itself is fragmented. And we’ve lost the personal; touch,” King said.
“I got into it at the tail end of the best time (to be a doctor). Believe me, I got to know my patients.”
So why quit now? “I’m old and tired,” he joked, “and I’ve still got a few things I want to do.” King lives on the East Gallatin River.
“My patients were all loggers, truckers, and farmers and ranchers, and their families. I’ve been exceptionally privileged to participate in the lives of the people of Belgrade. Think of the faith it takes (for my patients) to walk through a door and talk to someone you’ve never met, and let them ask you any question. It’s been a treat and a privilege.
“It’s been a pleasure to be a part of this town.”