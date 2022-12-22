...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 6 PM MST this evening.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 11 AM MST
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen.
Victor “Vic” Douma, of Bozeman, passed away peacefully Nov. 30, 2022, after a lifetime of hard work and generous friendships.
To the very end at a care facility near Seattle, Vic received visitors with a ready smile, despite paralysis and dependence on a ventilator since an accidental fall in October, 2021. He dealt with life’s worst circumstances with grace and courage that reflected his faith and the patience, contentment, good spirits, and kindness with which he lived his life.
A skilled craftsman, Vic began working as a carpenter with his father, Al, while still in high school. Vic worked with his hands his whole life, known for quality construction of all kinds, from fine finish carpentry to cabins, homes and farm buildings. Vic was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping, and boating with friends and family at Canyon Ferry and other beautiful Montana places.
A friend to everyone, Vic was quick with a greeting and skilled at elaborate storytelling that kept people laughing. He was generous with his time and skills to help friends and neighbors, expecting neither thanks nor recognition.
Vic married Donna Bradshaw Lane Douma in 1983. They lived in the Bozeman and Manhattan area, enjoying years of camping, fishing, and boating together with sons Josh Douma, Mike Lane, and Mac Lane. Vic was devoted in his care of Donna during her extended illness before her death in 2018.
More recently, he found love again with Laurie Grosskopf. Their shared life included extended family, much-loved dogs, gardening, camping, boating, four-wheeling, and other outdoor adventures, until Vic’s accident in October, 2021.
Victor Alan Douma was born Jan. 24, 1957, to Alvin and Grace Douma of Churchill, Montana. He was preceded in death by Alvin Douma; Donna Douma; Mike Lane; and Laurie Grosskopf.
Vic will be deeply missed by his mother Grace Douma, of Churchill; by Josh Douma and Ashley Darling and Logan, Anthony, and Reagan of Three Forks; by Mac Lane; by his brothers and sisters: Ramona (Ben) Beversluis of Zeeland, Michigan; Renee (Lyle) VanOtterloo of San Marcos, California; Cathy (Tim) Ryan of Mt. Vernon, Washington; Chuck (Deb) Douma, of Churchill; John (Christy) Douma, of Churchill; by Donna’s and Laurie’s families; by numerous nieces and nephews; and by many friends throughout the community.
A memorial service and celebration of Vic’s life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Martin Kimm farm, 6293 W. Dry Creek Road, Manhattan, Montana.