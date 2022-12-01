Bridger Mountain Ranger

The sun rises on the Bridger Mountain Range near Fairy Lake on Nov. 25, 2020.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Avalanche danger is “moderate” in the mountains around Bozeman, Big Sky, West Yellowstone and Cooke City, but experts are urging people to be wary of snowpack conditions while they head out into the backcountry.

On Friday, staff at the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center rated the avalanche danger in the Bridger, Gallatin and Madison ranges as moderate, which means that natural avalanches are unlikely, but human-triggered slides are possible.

