In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
This image provide by NOAA, shows a dead coral at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
In this image provide by NOAA, coral shows signs of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
In this image provide by NOAA, coral shows signs of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
In this image provide by NOAA, a fish swims near coral showing signs of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
This combination of images provided by NOAA and University of Miami shows experimentally outplanted corals on January 2023, left, and the same coral on July 2023, after suffering from bleaching near Miami. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Allyson DeMerlis, Michael Studivan/NOAA and the University of Miami via AP)
This combination of images provided by NOAA and University of Miami shows experimentally outplanted corals on January 2023, left, and the same coral on July 2023, after suffering from bleaching near Miami. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Allyson DeMerlis, Michael Studivan/NOAA and the University of Miami via AP)
The water temperature on the southern tip of Florida hit hot tub levels, exceeding 100 degrees two days in a row, which meteorologists say could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says weather records for sea water temperature are unofficial and there are certain conditions in this reading that could disqualify it for a top mark, but the initial reading on a buoy at Manatee Bay hit 101.1 degrees Monday evening. And just 26 miles away, scientists saw devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death.