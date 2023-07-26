The water temperature on the southern tip of Florida hit hot tub levels, exceeding 100 degrees two days in a row, which meteorologists say could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says weather records for sea water temperature are unofficial and there are certain conditions in this reading that could disqualify it for a top mark, but the initial reading on a buoy at Manatee Bay hit 101.1 degrees Monday evening. And just 26 miles away, scientists saw devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death.

Tags

Recommended for you