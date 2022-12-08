Snowpack

A thick layer of snow covers Gallatin Valley on Oct. 24, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Bozeman started its week with 8 inches of fresh powder on Monday, adding to a snowpack that’s already above-average just one week into December.

If it sticks around, the early snowfall will set Montana farmers and ranchers up well for next year’s growing season. But precipitation levels still fell short of pulling the state out of long-term drought as the water supply continues to recover from last year, meteorologists said.

