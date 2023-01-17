Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, is welcoming the end of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for the U.S. military.
The record $847 billion defense budget passed in December included an end to coronavirus vaccine requirements for military personnel.
The U.S. Defense Department implemented the vaccine mandate's end earlier this month after and President Joe Biden signed the defense measure into law.
“President Biden’s military vaccine mandate created an unnecessary national security risk which severely impacted our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home. Biden’s vaccine mandate no longer applies to service members in the Montana National Guard,” Gianforte said in a statement. “Biden’s military vaccine mandate never should have been implemented in the first place, and I’m encouraged to see it ended once and for all, even if it’s woefully overdue.”
Gianforte joined other Republican governors and lawmakers in opposing the vaccine order for U.S. military members and other DOD personnel.
They worried about impacts on National Guard troops and whether it would discourage volunteers and those working on natural disasters and security situations.
“As Governors, our ability to respond to natural disasters and conduct emergency operations is contingent upon the strength and size of our National Guard units. As congressional leaders, it is your duty to provide for the national defense, and therefore, we call upon you to protect the men and women in uniform — who protect us — from an unnecessary vaccine mandate,” Gianforte and other vaccine mandate opponents wrote to federal lawmakers last year.
In 2021, the Montana governor signed a first-of-its-kind law banning discrimination based on vaccination status. The law has faced legal challenges blocking its implementation.
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, voted against the defense spending bill last month and worries about the end of the COVID vaccine mandate being temporary.
