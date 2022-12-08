The focus was on family for three recipients of free outfitted elk hunts who each got bulls and made some great memories this fall.

Master Sgt. Jesse Edinger of Helena, Nate Jensen of Westby and Sgt. Patrick Wickens, originally from Denton, each received special elk hunts with their families through Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, the charitable arm of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association. The program offers free outfitted hunts through a nomination process to members of the military, people with medical challenges and their families.

