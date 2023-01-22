Russia Security Council

Deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, center, chairs a meeting of the Presidium of the Presidential Council for Science and Education at Gorki state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Ekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)

 Ekaterina Shtukina

A top Russian security official and ally of President Vladimir Putin is warning the U.S. and NATO that a defeat of Russia in the Ukraine War could potentially have Armageddon consequences.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev issued a World War III warning Thursday via a post on the social media platform Telegram.

