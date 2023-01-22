Deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, center, chairs a meeting of the Presidium of the Presidential Council for Science and Education at Gorki state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Ekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)
A top Russian security official and ally of President Vladimir Putin is warning the U.S. and NATO that a defeat of Russia in the Ukraine War could potentially have Armageddon consequences.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev issued a World War III warning Thursday via a post on the social media platform Telegram.
“The defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war,” said Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012. He now serves as deputy chairman of the powerful Security Council of the Russian Federation, along side Putin.
"Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends,” Medvedev said echoing some previous Kremlin saber rattling over the arming and supplying of Ukraine by the U.S. and NATO.
The ramped-up, doomsday war rhetoric comes as the U.S. and its NATO allies step up their military support for Ukraine — including providing tanks, armored vehicles and missile systems — in their fight against invading Russian forces.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February. There have been estimated 200,000 deaths and injuries on both sides of the Eastern European conflict.
Medvedev' ominous warning comes about an expanded and potentially nuclear conflict involving Russia and NATO comes as U.S. President Joe Biden sends more weapons to Kyiv.
The U.S. announced another $2.5 billion weapons shipment to Ukraine on Thursday. That include Stryker combat vehicles, Bradley fighting vehicles and 3 million additional rounds of bullets and ammunition for small arms. The Biden administration has sent $27.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine since 2021.
The United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands are also upping military shipments to Kyiv as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presses for more tanks and missiles.
President Joe Biden has said multiple times — including Thursday — that the U.S. will support Ukraine’s fight against Russia “as long as it takes.”