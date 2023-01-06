...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less at times in dense
fog.
* WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall,
The Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys, Helena Valley, and
Canyon Ferry Area.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Fog with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Until 645 PM MST.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Weather Alert
...Patchy dense fog in Helena and Bozeman...
Patchy dense fog will affect the Helena and Bozeman valleys this
afternoon.
Visibility will be below a quarter of a mile at times.
Those traveling through the Helena and Bozeman areas should be
alert for quickly reduced visibility and are urged to reduce their
driving speeds in areas of poor visibility.
1 of 2
An Orthodox priest offers the holy communion to a woman during Christmas church service in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
American soldiers fire from Bradley fighting vehicles during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. .(AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
An Orthodox priest offers the holy communion to a woman during Christmas church service in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
American soldiers fire from Bradley fighting vehicles during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. .(AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
The U.S. is sending Bradley fighting vehicles and France will ship tanks to Ukraine in the war with Russia.
The U.S. armored vehicles can transport infantry and have weapons capabilities led by a Bushmaster chain gun. White House and Pentagon officials announced the upcoming Bradley FV shipments Thursday, Jan. 5.
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the Bradleys are part of a larger shipment of equipment to Ukraine that will be announced later, according to a news release issued by the U.S Defense Department.
Ryder said the fighting vehicles provide "a level of firepower and armor that will bring advantages on the battlefield as the Ukrainian military continues to defend their homeland."
U.S. military and other aid to Ukraine totals close to $100 billion — including a $45 billion package approved by Congress and President Joe Biden last month.
That includes shipments of Patriot missiles to the Eastern European war zone.
On Friday, Jan. 6, the Pentagon announced a $3.1 billion in arms, munitions and other “security assistance” to Ukraine.
That includes 50 Bradley fighting vehicles, 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunitions, 100 armored personnel carries, 18 howitzers, 4,000 aircraft rockets as well as sniper rifles, night vision equipment and small arms.
France also announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, that it would shipping smaller, more mobile tanks as the U.S. and NATO countries back the Ukrainian right against Russian invaders.
Designated as “light tanks” in French, the AMX-10 RC carries a 105-milimeter cannon and two machine guns. It’s primarily designed for reconnaissance missions and has enough armor to protect against light infantry weapons, according to the Associated Press citing the French defense ministry. They have wheels rather than tracks, allowing it to be more mobile than heavy tanks, AP said.
Germany is also sending armored vehicles to the war zone.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 prompting a rush of U.S. and NATO military aid to Kyiv as well as Western economic sanctions.
The U.S. military and NATO allies will also train Ukrainian soldiers on how to use the Bradley vehicles and their weapons.
The Pentagon also acknowledged Russian President Vladimir Putin proposing ceasefire to celebrate Orthodox Christmas, Jan. 7.
"Understandably, I think that there's significant skepticism both here in the U.S. and around the world right now given Russia's long track record of propaganda, disinformation and its relentless attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," Ryder said. "If Russia was truly interested in ceasing the violence and the bloodshed that they have brought to Ukraine's people, they would pull out of Ukraine immediately."