Switzerland Davos Forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, delivers a speech by video conference during the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" from 16 to 20 January. 

 Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP

The U.S. is sending missile systems, “hundreds of armored vehicles” and 3 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine as part of a new $2.5 billion weapons package.

The U.S. has sent $27.4 billion in weapons, military technology and supplies to Ukraine since 2021. Russia invaded its Eastern European neighbor in February 2022.

