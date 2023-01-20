Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, delivers a speech by video conference during the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" from 16 to 20 January.
The U.S. is sending missile systems, “hundreds of armored vehicles” and 3 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine as part of a new $2.5 billion weapons package.
The U.S. has sent $27.4 billion in weapons, military technology and supplies to Ukraine since 2021. Russia invaded its Eastern European neighbor in February 2022.
According to the Pentagon, the latest U.S. shipments include munitions for surface-to-air missiles systems, anti-radiation muscle systems, Bradley fighting vehicles, armored personal carriers, 350 Humvees, 295,000 rounds of 25 mm ammunition, night vision technology and equipment and 2 million bullets and ammo for smaller weapons.
The U.S. and NATO allies — including Germany, France, United Kingdom, Poland and the Netherlands — have been upping their military aid to Kyiv in the war with Russia. That includes providing tanks and other weapons systems to the Ukrainians.