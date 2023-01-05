The U.S. is sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine in the war with Russia.
The armored vehicles can transport infantry and have weapons capabilities led by a Bushmaster chain gun.
White House and Pentagon officials announced the upcoming Bradley FV shipments Thursday, Jan. 5.
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the Bradleys are part of a larger shipment of equipment to Ukraine that will be announced later, according to a news release issued by the U.S Defense Department.
Ryder said the fighting vehicles provide "a level of firepower and armor that will bring advantages on the battlefield as the Ukrainian military continues to defend their homeland."
U.S. military and other aid to Ukraine totals close to $100 billion — including a $45 billion package approved by Congess and President Joe Biden last month.
That includes shipments of Patriot missiles to the Eastern European war zone.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 prompting a rush of U.S. and NATO military aid to Kyiv as well as Western economic sanctions.
The U.S. military and NATO allies will also train Ukrainian soldiers on how to use the Bradley vehicles and their weapons.
The Pentagon also acknowledged Russian President Vladimir Putin proposing ceasefire to celebrate Orthodox Christmas, Jan. 7.
"Understandably, I think that there's significant skepticism both here in the U.S. and around the world right now given Russia's long track record of propaganda, disinformation and its relentless attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," Ryder said. "If Russia was truly interested in ceasing the violence and the bloodshed that they have brought to Ukraine's people, they would pull out of Ukraine immediately."