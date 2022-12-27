An 80-year-old woman has died after she and her great granddaughter were run over and trapped under a vehicle in Florida earlier this month.
The great grandmother and the toddler were trapped under a car in parking lot at an apartment complex in Tampa a week before Christmas. Theywere rescued by police and good Samaritan bystanders, according to police.
The woman died from her injuries Dec. 22.
Her three-year-old great granddaughter was also pinned under the car. She was injured and is expected to survive, according to police.
According to Tampa police, an officer responded to the apartment complex just after 1:30 p.m. and found the 80-year-old grandmother and 3-year-old girl both trapped under a 2006 Toyota Corolla
According to the Tampa Police Department, “the 23-year-old driver of the vehicle, the victims were struck as he was backing out of a parking spot at the complex. The driver did not see the woman pushing her great-granddaughter in a stroller as they returned from the grocery store and backed his vehicle over both victims. The driver said he felt a bump, but assumed it was a large storm drain located behind his car and attempted to pull forward. When the vehicle did not move, he became aware that he had struck someone. The victims were trapped beneath the car.”
Neighbors used a hydraulic jack to raise the car slightly before emergency responders arrived. A Tampa police officer and firefighters were able to cut the toddler out of her stroller and pull her and her great-grandmother from beneath the motor vehicle.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. She died four days latter, according to TPD. A video of the rescue can be seen here.