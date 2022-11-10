11th and Grant

The newest episode of “11th and Grant,” featuring the Bobcat Brass Trio, will air on Montana PBS at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Members of the trio are professors and instructors with the MSU School of Music: Sarah Stoneback, trumpet; Mike Nelson, horn; and Jeannie Little, trombone.

 Submitted photo.

Members of the trio are professors and instructors with the Montana State University School of Music in the College of Arts and Architecture: Sarah Stoneback, trumpet; Mike Nelson, horn; and Jeannie Little, trombone. The three are also some of the principal brass musicians in the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra.

