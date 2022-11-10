The newest episode of “11th and Grant,” featuring the Bobcat Brass Trio, will air on Montana PBS at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Members of the trio are professors and instructors with the MSU School of Music: Sarah Stoneback, trumpet; Mike Nelson, horn; and Jeannie Little, trombone.
BOZEMAN — The newest episode of “11th and Grant,” featuring the Bobcat Brass Trio, will air on Montana PBS at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
Members of the trio are professors and instructors with the Montana State University School of Music in the College of Arts and Architecture: Sarah Stoneback, trumpet; Mike Nelson, horn; and Jeannie Little, trombone. The three are also some of the principal brass musicians in the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra.
The chamber ensemble performs a wide range of music, from new works to classics, music written specially for the unique trio instrumentation, and works adapted from other musical settings.
“The uplifting, energized and joyful energy of the three MSU School of Music musicians and professors who perform professionally as the Bobcat Brass Trio is clearly evident in their interviews and their music,” said Eric Funk, “11th and Grant” host and artistic director.
The Emmy Award-winning “11th and Grant” series seeks out respected musicians in Montana and invites them into viewers’ homes, fusing in-depth interviews with performances in the KUSM-TV studio, located at the intersection 11th Avenue and Grant Street on the MSU campus in Bozeman.