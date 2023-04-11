...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT
REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana, including the
following counties, in central Montana, Meagher. In southwest
Montana, Gallatin.
* WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 759 PM MDT, Emergency management reported flooding in the
advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
White Sulphur Springs, Ringling, Lennep, Newlan Creek
Reservoir, Checkerboard, Martinsdale, Fort Logan and Fort
Logan On The Smith River.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, with 5 to 10 inches over the higher terrain of western
Beaverhead County.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to Midnight MDT Thursday Night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT
REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana, including the
following areas, in central Montana, Meagher County Valleys. In
southwest Montana, Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Billy Currington performs at the iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
Country music singer and songwriter Billy Currington — famous for "How Country Boys Roll" and other popular songs — will headline the Big Sky Country State Fair this summer
Currington and fellow country music artist Matt Stell will perform Friday, July 21, at the fair — which is at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
Currington's concert set will feature songs from his new album "Summer Forever" as well as his slate of 11 hit country songs — including “Don’t Hurt Like It Used To,” “Good Directions,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” “People Are Crazy,” and “We Are Tonight” has made this Georgia native a fan favorite since 2003.
Stell is a multi-platinum artist with his records “Prayed For You” and “Everywhere But On.”
Tickets are for sale at 406statefair.com and costs $30 for general admission and $35 for reserved grandstand seating. The show is presented in part with 106.9 K-Sky Country and will held at the Anderson Arena with doors opening at 6 p.m. and opening acts at 7 pm.
The fair runs July 19 through July 29 in Bozeman and is presented by Opportunity Bank of Montana. Carnival and gate tickets go on sale May 26. The Big Country Sky State Fair is operated by the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. It debuted in 1902 as the Inter-State Fair.