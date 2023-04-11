2018 iHeartCountry Festival- Show

Billy Currington performs at the iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

 Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Country music singer and songwriter Billy Currington — famous for "How Country Boys Roll" and other popular songs — will headline the Big Sky Country State Fair this summer

Currington and fellow country music artist Matt Stell will perform Friday, July 21, at the fair — which is at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

Tags

Recommended for you