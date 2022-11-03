Violinist and associate professor Angella Ahn will deliver the second lecture in Montana State University’s annual Provost’s Distinguished Lecturer Series. The event will be held in the Hager Auditorium at the Museum of the Rockies at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 and is free and open to the public
BOZEMAN – Violinist and associate professor Angella Ahn will deliver the second lecture in Montana State University’s annual Provost’s Distinguished Lecturer Series. The event will be held in the Hager Auditorium at the Museum of the Rockies at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 and is free and open to the public.
Ahn is an associate professor in MSU’s School of Music in the College of Arts and Architecture, where she teaches applied music for violin, viola and chamber music. In addition to teaching, Ahn has had a decades-long performance career, both as a solo artist and with her two sisters as part of The Ahn Trio. Her lecture, “Bridging Gaps with Music and Community,” will focus on her experience growing up across multiple cultures, her transition from performance to teaching and her extensive advocacy for the arts as a community institution and resource.
Ahn was born in Seoul, South Korea, before moving to New York City as a child. She attended The Juilliard School for her pre-college, undergraduate and graduate education, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1993 and a master’s degree in 1995. Since then, she has performed in every U.S. state and more than 35 countries and released nine albums with her sisters Lucia (piano) and Maria (cello) as The Ahn Trio. As part of her cross-country performing schedule, Ahn performed twice at MSU as a visiting artist before ultimately settling in Bozeman in 2009 to begin teaching.
“So many things happened to make that all come together just as I was thinking about building a community and settling down,” Ahn said of her arrival at MSU. “I love being a part of this community so much, being able to share all of my education and experience with my students.”
Ahn said she plans to highlight in her lecture how the confluence of two different cultures affected her life and her musical career. Trained by violin instructor Dorothy DeLay, who taught many of the best-known violinists of the late 20th century, Ahn said she finds special joy in the shift from performance to pedagogy.
“I feel so proud,” she said. “Many of my students are now high school orchestra directors in different parts of Montana and have their own private studios. Many of them give back to their communities by playing in their local symphony orchestras. As a teacher, I can’t think of anything greater than to see your students out there doing what they love, at the same time taking your training and spreading it to another generation of students.”
Ahn also plans to dedicate part of her lecture to a discussion of the importance of the arts in general, both for students of all ages and for larger communities. Beyond her teaching duties, Ahn serves as artistic director of the Montana Chamber Music Society and the Bravo! Big Sky Music Festival, as a member the Montana Arts Council and the advisory board of the Intermountain Opera, and has served on the board of the Bozeman Symphony.
“I feel music is the common language that can really bring people together,” Ahn said. “It bridges gaps and builds communities.
“Music takes multiple complex parts and organizes them to create beauty and harmony. This is something we do in life. We take all different parts of our daily lives and organize them in a way that brings us peace and harmony. Music teaches us connection and empathy. People who learn to play music or even just have it in their lives – it really does elevate your quality of life. Everyone should have music in their lives.”
Ahn’s lecture will be followed by a reception in the Museum of the Rockies lobby. More information and the full lineup for the 2022-23 Provost’s Distinguished Lecturer Series can be found at https://www.montana.edu/news/22305/.