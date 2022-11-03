Angella Ahn

BOZEMAN – Violinist and associate professor Angella Ahn will deliver the second lecture in Montana State University’s annual Provost’s Distinguished Lecturer Series. The event will be held in the Hager Auditorium at the Museum of the Rockies at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 and is free and open to the public.

Ahn is an associate professor in MSU’s School of Music in the College of Arts and Architecture, where she teaches applied music for violin, viola and chamber music. In addition to teaching, Ahn has had a decades-long performance career, both as a solo artist and with her two sisters as part of The Ahn Trio. Her lecture, “Bridging Gaps with Music and Community,” will focus on her experience growing up across multiple cultures, her transition from performance to teaching and her extensive advocacy for the arts as a community institution and resource.

