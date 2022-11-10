Stephen

Stephen, a U.S. Army veteran, is one of 100 veterans photographed for the project, “American Veteran” by MSU photographer Marcus “Doc” Cravens.

BOZEMAN – The Billings Symphony will present an orchestral performance on Nov. 12 featuring work by two members of the Montana State University community – Honors College dean Ilse-Mari Lee and photographer Marcus “Doc” Cravens. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings and tickets can be purchased at albertabairtheater.org.

The performance program will include compositions by Haydn and Mozart, but the featured performance for the evening will be the world premiere of “American Veteran: A Story Without Words,” a collaboration between Lee and Cravens, featuring music composed by Lee specifically for the Billings Symphony and photographs shot by Cravens of 100 Billings-area veterans.

Tags

Recommended for you