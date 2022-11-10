BOZEMAN – The Billings Symphony will present an orchestral performance on Nov. 12 featuring work by two members of the Montana State University community – Honors College dean Ilse-Mari Lee and photographer Marcus “Doc” Cravens. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings and tickets can be purchased at albertabairtheater.org.
The performance program will include compositions by Haydn and Mozart, but the featured performance for the evening will be the world premiere of “American Veteran: A Story Without Words,” a collaboration between Lee and Cravens, featuring music composed by Lee specifically for the Billings Symphony and photographs shot by Cravens of 100 Billings-area veterans.
The idea for the performance came about when Lee and Cravens were introduced in 2019 through a colleague and became familiar with each other’s work. They got the idea to combine their skillsets, and the pair proposed the idea to the Billings Symphony, which had previously performed two of Lee’s compositions: her cello concerto “Mandela” and the “Yellowstone Suite,” which was also composed alongside photographs, in that instance images of Yellowstone National Park.
Cravens had previously worked on a project photographing veterans in the Gallatin Valley, and he began anew in the Billings community, taking black and white portraits 100 individuals ages 24 to 99 representing the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy.
“I only had one requirement. This is the Billings Symphony, we need to have Billings veterans,” said Cravens. “The whole intent is creating ownership. We see photos and we think, ‘These are veterans.’ But it’s different to see photos and think, ‘These are my veterans. These are Billings veterans.’ To be able to create that ownership then causes conversation, and that’s what we’re wanting to do. Partnering with music, it really does tell a story without words.”
Cravens shared the images with Lee, who used them to inspire her 11-minute composition. Before she even began, Lee knew exactly which instruments she would use: solo trumpet, strings and snare drum, making the composition reminiscent of military ensembles.
“Once I had the instrumentation, combined with the power of Doc’s images of these veterans, the composition fell into place. The piece was almost writing itself. It’s unlike any other piece I’ve ever written,” said Lee.