John Lee Venhuizen was enfolded into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 10, 2023. John spent the last five years of his life battling a glioblastoma brain tumor and the side effects of it’s treatment.

John’s family wishes to extend a sincere thank you and appreciation towards those who supported them with both acts of love and friendship, as well as the multitudes of prayers that were lifted on his behalf along his journey.

