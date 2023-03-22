John Lee Venhuizen was enfolded into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 10, 2023. John spent the last five years of his life battling a glioblastoma brain tumor and the side effects of it’s treatment.
John’s family wishes to extend a sincere thank you and appreciation towards those who supported them with both acts of love and friendship, as well as the multitudes of prayers that were lifted on his behalf along his journey.
John was born April 5, 1950, into the Christian home of John and Roelena Venhuizen near Manhattan, Montana. He grew up working alongside his father on the farm. He attended Manhattan Christian School, and after graduating in 1968, he attempted Calvin College in Grand Rapids Michigan for two years.
He retreated back to Montana and graduated from MSU in 1972 with a Bachelors of Science in Agronomy. John planted his first seven acres of seed potatoes in the spring of 1974, and in June of 1975 he married his Michigan bride, Barb Westendorp.
They continued to grow the potato operation and their family as well, adding three sons, who grew up trying to leap the long strides of their hard-working father. John epitomized the familiar saying: “Pray for potatoes, but be willing to pick up a hoe.” His dependence upon the Lord and his work ethic were instilled into his sons, both by example and the occasional verbal lashing of guilt!
Early on, he enjoyed working with his father in the family’s Hereford cattle business. However, his true passion was being a steward of the land. He continually worked to understand how crops grew, and his faith grew accordingly along the way. Later in his farming career, he felt a calling to farm more naturally, by learning to care for the soil in a more sustainable manner with an emphasis on nutrition.
John believed that being fully dedicated to His Lord was absolutely necessary to ensure he could dedicate himself to his wife and family, as well as his church, school, and industry. He truly loved supporting his boys in their activities and sporting events, whether it was showing steers in 4-H or playing basketball and baseball.
John tenderly and lovingly cared for his wife, both in sickness and in health. John dearly loved his grandchildren and was especially fond of teaching them a little mischief while camping or riding around the farm on the four-wheeler, and exemplified walking with God along the way.
John served his church as an elder for several different terms. He was a cadet counselor for many years and also served on multiple other committees. He also helped oversee the Fellowship Hall addition of Bethel CRC come to fruition. John LOVED praising God through song! He treasured singing with the Gallatin Valley Men’s Chorus for many years. He enjoyed singing in the Bethel Church choir, and cherished singing with the Small Group. The Christian fellowship with all of these groups was such a blessing to John over the years, and he really missed that as he declined in health.
John was active in service to both his community and industry. Early in his career he was involved within the Hereford Cattle industry. John was a director of the Gallatin Conservation District for 17 years. He was dependable, knowledgeable, and diplomatic in his service to the District. John was a board member of the Montana Potato Improvement Association for 39 years, serving many terms as president.
He was very dedicated to the Montana Seed Potato Industry, and strived to keep Montana as the premier and most respected seed potato program in the world.
John is survived by his loving wife of almost 48 years, Barb; son Eric and his wife Jessica and their children Turner (22) (currently serving in the Army) and his wife Mackenzee White, Johnathan (16), Max (13), and Clara (10); son Nicholas and his wife Stephanie and their children Ada (18), Clark (16), Owen (14), Lena (12), and Nora (10); son Timothy and his wife Ashley and their children Brenna (17), Beau (13), Avery (11), and Elliot (8); brother Dale Venhuizen and his wife Nancy and their four daughters; sister Donna Stelpstra and her husband Jake and their three children; and also he is survived by a large cadre of cousins.
John was predeceased by his parents John and Roelena Venhuizen; sister Judy Allen and her husband Dr. Robert Allen; his grandparents George and Clara Venhuizen and Jacob and Lena Feddes; all of his aunts and uncles; and several cousins; and in-laws Don and Julia Westendorp.
John praised the Lord that all 13 of his grandchildren have had the opportunity to attend Manhattan Christian School, as Christian education was very dear to his heart. Therefore, memorials can be designated to The Tuition Assistance Fund at Manhattan