Myra Joan Herbster (Rasmussen) age 87 of Payson, Arizona passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 5, 2023, due to complications from pancreatic cancer.
Myra was born on July 17, 1935, in Arlington Nebraska to Peter and Celia Rasmussen. She met Doug Herbster at Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska, and they were married on June 16, 1956.
Together they raised three children: Elizabeth Metzger (Russell), Susan Houghland and Jeffrey Herbster, and had six grandchildren; Austin Metzger, Julie Houghland, Thomas Houghland, Alyssa Metzger, Emily Herbster and Marshall Metzger. She is also survived by her sister Marian Brandt and her brother Maynard Rasmussen (Delores) predeceased her.
She continued her education and became a high school business typing and accounting teacher at Belgrade, Montana for about thirty years. She was loved by the staff and students for her effectiveness as a teacher, but mostly for her endless patience and kindness to all.
Myra was always busy with reading, teaching, maintaining a large yard and garden, was active in her church as volunteer and choir member and as mother and grandmother. She was a model of efficiency and frugality, keeping and storing anything and everything that “you just might need, you never know” and had no need for anything “too fancy”.
Throughout her life she maintained an unwavering Christian faith, and singing in the church choir was one of her consistent pleasures throughout her life.
Myra’s service will be at 1:00 on April 29, 2023, at Mount Cross Lutheran Church in Payson, Arizona. Donations to the Payson Humane Society can be made in lieu of flowers.