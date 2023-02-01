The godfather of the local news has retired.
Rick Weaver, the publisher of the Kalispell Daily Inter Lake, cleaned out his desk and said goodbye to daily journalism Tuesday, Jan. 31. He closed out a career of more than 50 years.
It's the end of an era in Montana journalism, in addition to being a historical touchstone for the Belgrade News.
Weaver, who was publisher of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle for a decade until 2007, started the Belgrade News on Feb. 2, 2004. And not for exalted, high-minded reasons of how sacred a free press is. "Competition," he told the Belgrade News this week. "We thought we would end up in competition with our largest print competitor in the state.
"People were not very happy, with how they'd encircled the Daily Inter Lake (stifling competition) and we needed to start something to protect ourselves." A bid to buy the High Country Independent Press fell through, and the Chronicle's parent company "was still interested in owning a paper in Belgrade. When word got out that the BDC was looking to start their own weekly in Belgrade, that news itself was enough to halt the competition, current ad director George Hoffman remembered.
(For local history buffs, that first edition of the Belgrade News came out exactly 19 years ago today.)
What made page one of the first Belgrade News? The speed limit on Jackrabbit Lane, Town Pump developing acreage west of town, a drought not much affected by the seasonal snow pack, and the Belgrade, Manhattan, Three Forks and Manhattan Christian boys all winning their basketball games.
"We planned and had the first edition of the Belgrade News on the street in two weeks," he remembered. "Just 14 days. It was a flurry of activity, difficult to start and we had some really good people involved in it.
"It was an unknown; no doubt about it. And George was a great sales rep. A big part of its success was the team we had on board right at the start."
Sports editor Dan Chesnet remembered that it took a "crazy" three weeks for the first issue. "And we were as competitive with the Chronicle as if we were daily. We'd cover Thursday night games and run back to the office to get them in the Friday paper.
"It's been a great ride -- I hope we're around for another 19 years," Chesnet said.
Hoffman remembered giving away the ads for the first edition. "They were all good customers anyway. And we've always tried to be locally attentive. Our sports and our news of the west valley. Always cooperating with all the chambers of commerce."
Weaver left the Chronicle in 2007, switched jobs with its publisher at the Idaho Press-Tribune and in 2010 came "back" to the Kalispell Daily Inter Lake. He's a Montana native, and that rare creature who got the opportunity to be the publisher of the local paper in the town in which he was raised. "It's a little over a span of 50 years that I've worked for the paper in Kalispell," he continued.
His ink career started in 1971 when he worked in the mailroom of the Daily Inter Lake, when he was a senior at Flathead High. He worked his way through college by working in the mailroom and the pressroom. Weaver earned a history degree from the U of M.
According to a BDC story in August 2004, his tenure at the Chronicle including growing circulation numbers, up 38 percent in 15 years, to 16,016 daily and 16,809 on Sundays, at a time when readership at many other newspapers has been stagnant or slipping.
And, this week he told this reporter that he's leaving the Daily Inter Lake "with more readers than we've ever had, counting print and digital."
He's worked at papers in Kansas and Idaho, and in Montana was also the publisher at the Havre Daily News. (Weaver was interviewed by another local reporter after two of his reporters had been killed in a 2010 plane crash near Flathead Lake.)
At the Belgrade News, Hoffman and Chesnet were there on day one and are still with the paper. "When we first started, we mailed the paper to every address in Belgrade. In a few months we had free racks. I was very proud of you guys. And George (who came over from the BDC ad side) was just exactly what the paper needed," Weaver continued.
"Right from the very start, I was very impressed with the news content and sports content," Weaver said. "I was very impressed with the staff. They did a great job and were intricately involved in the success of the paper. It wouldn't have been a success without them (George and Dan).
"Just the day-to-day stuff and how those guys worked. The only thing we had in common with the BDC was some news and the classifieds," Weaver said. "Money talks. 'This is nice, Rick, but it has to make money.' "I had several conversations with corporate staff -- but it was in the black within 90 days."
The Belgrade News has had just three editors in its history -- Andy Malby, Michael Tucker and Diana Setterberg.
"I've enjoyed the time I spent in newspapers. Really smart people, good journalists. No one person can accomplish anything -- it's gotta be the team."
Weaver lives on Flathead Lake with his wife Karen, and told the Belgrade News that his retirement plans are no more complicated than "teaching my two-year-old grandson to fish."