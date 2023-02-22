Dick Geary

The dog was running ahead of the tractor when I saw his right rear leg fall for a stride. I got a bad feeling about it. This was in April and in the ensuing months progressive weakness overtook him. As the deterioration continued, we went to four or five vets, all of whom poked, prodded and listened, then just sat and looked at me. We both knew the unspoken prognosis.

He was over a year old when they gave him to me. He had never received more than kicks and curses from humans, and his first ride in a vehicle consisted of being tied to the spare tire on a flatbed pickup. then hauled down the interstate at 70 miles pr hour. The first days I had him, he did nothing but lie on my floor and tremble. I didn't force myself on him. I just offered food and water, then left him to work through his fears. He slowly gained confidence, and I saw we shared the same neuroses and fears of a hostile world. In the years he was with me, I never left him behind, flying him twice to New Mexico and once to Minneapolis. In over 11 years together, he never knew a collar or a leash. He was never cold, he was never hungry, and he was never thirsty. More importantly, neither of us was ever alone.

Tags

Recommended for you