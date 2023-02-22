...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
The dog was running ahead of the tractor when I saw his right rear leg fall for a stride. I got a bad feeling about it. This was in April and in the ensuing months progressive weakness overtook him. As the deterioration continued, we went to four or five vets, all of whom poked, prodded and listened, then just sat and looked at me. We both knew the unspoken prognosis.
He was over a year old when they gave him to me. He had never received more than kicks and curses from humans, and his first ride in a vehicle consisted of being tied to the spare tire on a flatbed pickup. then hauled down the interstate at 70 miles pr hour. The first days I had him, he did nothing but lie on my floor and tremble. I didn't force myself on him. I just offered food and water, then left him to work through his fears. He slowly gained confidence, and I saw we shared the same neuroses and fears of a hostile world. In the years he was with me, I never left him behind, flying him twice to New Mexico and once to Minneapolis. In over 11 years together, he never knew a collar or a leash. He was never cold, he was never hungry, and he was never thirsty. More importantly, neither of us was ever alone.
But as time wore on, the dog continued to weaken and then stopped eating. I knew the inevitable was coming, but still every morning we walked to the pickup together. I set him in, and we went to work. Every evening I bought three types of food in the futile hope he would begin eating again. This continued for weeks but nothing worked. He looked horrible. People harried me to put him down, but since he had never manifested any signs of physical pain and had always wanted to go to work with me, I couldn't bring myself to do it. Even on his last day, we went through the same, sad routine.
Twice, when I stood after making him comfortable on his old sleeping bag, a peristatic wave of cold started at my belt and rose rapidly to my head. Both times I collapsed on the floor and crawled, pushing my face over the carpet, trying somehow to assuage the agony of an impending death. (Talking to a psychologist some years later, she explained that this behavior is not uncommon in many societies and is a person's effort to substitute unbearable negative emotion with physical discomfort.) I tried, but it didn't work. Nothing worked -- for me, or for the dog.
It was 10:30 at night in late July when I heard him start whining. It was the first time he had ever shown discomfort, so I knew what it meant.
I went to him and put my hand on his flank. He quieted and died on the old sleeping bag that had been his bed for so many years.
Before daylight I wrapped him in his bed, and took him to the place I had picked some weeks before. The digging was difficult, and I only managed a 3-foot hole before I had to go to work. A day later, a man who was helping us hay told me that he had found an old sleeping bag in the brush near where I had buried the dog. I knew what it was; the bears had dug into the dog's shallow grave. I ran to the tractor, put some dirt in the loader and drove to him. He was lying close by and I dumped the dirt on him, knowing it was only a temporary burial. I had to do this a number f days, being unable to bring myself to handle his desiccated corpse. After a time, the bears left him in peace.
I'm a loner, a pariah -- misanthrope who holds the world in contempt and receives the same in return. I've never owned more than a dog, a horse and a job at any one time. For me, dogs are the antithesis of humans, they are incapable of either falsehood or perfidy, which appears to be our most dominate characteristics. The void he left was omnipresent and constant. it still is. Twice in the months after his death, feeling myself harried by the fools and stooges of the world, I fled to the most distant part of the ranch -- a place the dog and I had rested often during our time together. And there I screamed his name in a futile and pathetic effort to ease the frustration at my incapacity to survive in a world I'll never understand or accept. He never appeared, and it's from that experience that I know, without any doubt, there is no heaven for old dogs, If there were a heaven for old dogs, that dog would have heard the screams and come back to me. But maybe he was busy chasing cats; he loved to chase cats.
This column originally appeared in The Missoulian on Feb. 16, 2013.
Dick Geary was a Helmville rancher and a columnist for the Missoulian before he died in 2020. His family has gathered his columns into a 625-page book, "And That's All I Know," and has given the Belgrade News permission to run his columns. His book can be purchased from Amazon for $15.