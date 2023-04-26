In March, Belgrade High students won the state ProStart 2023 ‘culinary club’ competition, and this Saturday those students will go to Washington D.C. to see how they fare against the best from around the country.
Before they could go, though, they had to raise thousands of dollars to pay for their trip. So they scheduled benefits at Manhattan’s American Legion, and Belgrade’s Mint Bar.
Boy, did the Valley come through for these kids.
“Yes, we raised enough,” laughed faculty advisor Kortney Doumas. “A ton of people came out to Manhattan. We packed the Legion. Nearly 150 people. We pre-sold 107 dinners, and then even more people came. I was asked why we chose such a small venue. Well, we didn’t know that many people would support us.
“It was super successful. It was great to see who showed up — a lot of school board members at both fund raisers.”
The Manhattan dinner alone raised $10,000, she said.
It was more of the same at the Mint Bar’s benefit.
Belgrade student Colton Blank already cooks at the Mint, and “he left school early to start his lamb racks. I think we raised $2,400 at the Mint? It was pure profit because The Mint donated all the food.” They sold 54 plates, and ran out of food in 90 minutes. “People who had 7 p.m. reservations didn’t get any because we sold out so fast.”
The kids “passed the hat” at the Mint and raised another $1,000. “Three thousand dollars just for showing up for three hours is pretty good. We have a few more donations coming in, and we almost have what we need.”
The students will be in D.C. April 29 until May 6, from Saturday to Saturday. Their first competition is Wednesday morning at 8:15 a.m. MDT and the next one Thursday at 12:45 p.m. MDT. The awards banquet is Thursday night.
“We’ll be going against all the kids in all the states,” Doumas said.. “My kids’ goal is to be in the Top 20.” This is Doumas’ first time at nationals, an irritation that still hurts from last year. Belgrade also won State last year, but after two weeks had the win taken away over a complaint regarding an alleged judging problem.
“Now, we get to see what the other teams bring to Nationals, and the top five schools all get scholarships.”
The menu at nationals is the same menu the students prepared in March for the State competition.
Teams have 60 minutes to finish six plates (two each of appetizer, main course and dessert) using just a butane heater.
“We practiced for months to get our timing down,” she added.
The national event will feature two competitions — management and culinary — along with five skills demonstrations in baking and pastry, culinary arts, culinary food art, culinary knife technique, and pastry technical decorating. In the management competition, teams of two to five students will develop a restaurant concept, complete with a menu, recipes, floor plan, staffing plan and marketing strategy.
They will then answer questions from judges who act as potential investors. For the culinary competition, teams of two to five students will develop a three-course menu and prepare two meals in an hour with only two butane burners.
The meals have strict perimeters — a certain budget, prepared within an hour (appetizer, main course and desert). The schools also had to bring their own ingredients. And an aside specific to Belgrade High: Douma has her own beehives, “and the kids try to work my honey into their recipes,” she said.
Douma is in her fourth year as advisor for the club, and before that taught for eight years at the Belgrade Middle School.
Nothing is as simple as it seems. “I stepped into legacy shoes,” Douma explained. “Bev Tompers was the teacher before me and she had kids place almost every year. She started about 2010. She went to Washington D.C. like eight years. And it’s always about the kids.”
ProStart is an industry-backed, culinary arts and restaurant management program. It has been held at MSU since 2018.
In the competition students answered questions from judges who acted as potential investors. For the culinary competition, student teams developed a three-course menu and prepare two meals in an hour with only two butane burners.
“Some of these kids are on a career path,” she concluded. “They are working in different kitchens. I’ve got a few juniors interested in culinary school. They get introduced to a lot of local chefs in the area. One of last year’s seniors is at (Bozeman’s) Nordic Brewing and doing great.”
And the food? “We always try to use local,” she said. “And we run into the expense of making it all local. We tried to use local lamb, and because we practice a lot it got expensive. Last year, we used Amsterdam Meats and they gave us a deal.”
The club runs tryouts in November and January for the March competition.
Belgrade won with a meal of pan-seared frenched lamb chops, appetizer of pan-seared scallops and micro greens, and a triple-layered layered dessert of creme, pomegranate sauce and lemon curd.
This team has five kids from last year.
Teams have 60 minutes to finish six plates (two each of appetizer, main course and dessert) using just a butane heater.
“We worked on this for months and practiced to get our timing down,” Douma added. “We practiced for months.”
Belgrade’s winning culinary team included Colter Blank, Justin Garcia, Olivia Reinbold, Ryan Ecker and a manager Matthew Smith.
The winning management team included Heath Burmeister, Cody Judkins, Michael Hecock, Hayden Freece and manager Victoria Smith.
“I’m amazed at what I ask those kids to do for me,” Doumas concluded. “I ask and they give me the moon and the stars.”