Montana's population has increased 10% in the last decade, while housing has grown by less than 7%, according to a report released last fall from the governor's bipartisan Housing Task Force.

Two-thirds of the way through the 2023 Montana Legislature, lawmakers, housing advocates and the governor’s office are closing in on what they say could be part of the solution to that housing crunch – a package of bills that would reform zoning laws across the state that offer cities more flexibility in building up the housing supply.

