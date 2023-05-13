What can be more Florida than an alligator outside a Publix supermarket?
Police in Pinellas Park, Florida release an alligator back into a pond after it was roaming around a Publix supermarket parking lot.
A Pinellas Park police officer and an officer from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission relocate an alligator who strolled around a Publix supermarket in Florida on Friday.
An alligator took a stroll through a Publix parking lot in Florida on Friday evening.
Police in Pinellas Park (in the Tampa area) said the gator was spotted at the Publix near 49th Street and Park Boulevard.
Officers from Pinellas Park Police Department and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission relocated the alligator to nearby pond.
“We can only speculate that he was on his way to pick up a PubSub,” PPPD said in a Facebook post on the gator caper, referring to the Florida-based grocery chain's popular deli sandwiches.
Alligators are common in Florida and Publix is the state's dominant supermarket chain. Pinellas Park is located south of Clearwater and north of St. Petersburg in densely populated Pinellas County.
