A black bear was captured at Tampa International Airport and relocated to Ocala National Forest
Another image of the wandering bear.
A black bear was spotted wandering around the exterior property Tampa International Airport recently and was captured and relocated to Ocala National Forest in the central part of the state.
A U.S. Transportation Security Administration employee spotted the Florida black bear walking along the busy airport’s perimeter fence June 13, according to Tampa airport officials.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.