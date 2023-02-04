Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., meets with reporters just after the new House Republican majority ousted Democratic Rep. lhan Omar, a Somali-born Muslim from Minnesota, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Conservatives and former President Donald Trump are upset with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, answer Friday to a question about the killing of Ashli Babbitt by a U.S. Capitol Police officer during the Jan. 6 political riot.
McCarthy was asked Thursday by a reporter whether he thought Babbitt was “murdered” or if the police officer “was doing doing job.”
“I think the police officer did his job,” McCarthy said.
Babbitt, 35, was the shot and killed by U.S. Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd during the overrunning of the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
Trump and some of his top conservative backers on Capitol Hill question why lethal force was used on Babbitt during the events. They are upset with McCarthy’s take on Ashli Babbitt.
Trump said he “totally” disagreed with McCarthy, faulted the U.S. government’s shielding of the officer’s name and from prosecution. “Ashli Babbitt was murdered,” Trump said. With the GOP in charge of the House now, Trump backers are for more investigations and public disclosures related to the case.
The Babbitt killing is priority to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and activists on the GOP’s populist and far right. The latter group — including activists such as Lauren Witzke and Laura Loomer — criticized McCarthy’s answer on Twitter.
Reporter: "Do you think Ashli Babbit was murdered, or do you think the police officer who shot her was doing his job?" McCarthy: "I think the police officer did his job."Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/OeYXf8zmRA
The U.S. Justice Department and Capitol Police have cleared Byrd and his name only became public when he granted an interview to NBC News. The House Jan. 6 committee, which was made up of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans, did not delve into Babbitt’s demise.
Babbitt’s family has filed wrongful death civil lawsuit related to the Jan. 6 death.
MUST WATCH: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was asked whether or not Ashli Babbitt was murdered. McCarthy said, “I think the police officer did his job.”McCarthy has no intention of helping the J6 political prisoners and defendants. I called it! I was right. pic.twitter.com/HHqgv9OBp3