...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
counties, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 947 AM MDT, gauge reports indicated rain and snowmelt
could result in minor flooding along the Jefferson River from
north of Twin Bridges to Three Forks. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Three Forks, Whitehall, Silver Star, Lewis And Clark Caverns
State Park, Cardwell, Willow Creek and Waterloo.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.
Until 545 PM MDT.
Intermittent showers and thunderstorms will move across the area
through the afternoon. Lightning strikes near the airport are
expected, and gusty winds are also possible.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
