A semi-truck hauling cattle rolled over in the eastbound lane of I-90 between Logan and Manhattan last Friday, with traffic backed up for about three hours.
“It was just off Highway 287 onto the Interstate,”said Cascade resident Elaine Olsen, of the Feb. 3 traffic jam. “Traffic stalled for me as soon as I got off 287 about 2:20 p.m. and I didn’t get to Bozeman until 5:23 p.m.”
Olsen said traffic barely moved, crawling at about 2 miles per hour. “It was kinda ‘start and ‘stoppy’,’” she said. “People were peeling off and short-cutting across the freeway median, so the traffic kept moving a little bit.”
“I didn’t see the cattle truck. I bet I wasn’t more than a half mile off of 287 when traffic stalled. There was no preliminary indication that there was trouble until you were already queued up.” The biggest traffic jam was at Logan, she continued. “There are so many different roads feeding into that area, and all the traffic backed up. “For all the chaos that caused, I never did see the cattle truck or any of the cattle.”
Seventy-seven cattle were on the truck, which was being hauled from Montana to Washington. Some of the animals survived the crash, some died in the accident and others had to be put down, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office.
Dispatch got its first report of a semi rollover on the interstate around 10:45 a.m. at mile marker 284, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.
Local ranchers are helping to house surviving cattle in Three Forks, Springer said. The driver was uninjured.
At the time the Montana Department of Transportation said that traffic was being diverted off Interstate 90 in both directions between Logan and Manhattan, and that the crash had actually happened in the median.
The road was closed from mile point 283.1 to 288.5 to deal with the cattle crash.