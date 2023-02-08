A semi-truck hauling cattle rolled over in the eastbound lane of I-90 between Logan and Manhattan last Friday, with traffic backed up for about three hours.

“It was just off Highway 287 onto the Interstate,”said Cascade resident Elaine Olsen, of the Feb. 3 traffic jam. “Traffic stalled for me as soon as I got off 287 about 2:20 p.m. and I didn’t get to Bozeman until 5:23 p.m.”

