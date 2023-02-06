A cold case mystery dating back more than half a century has been solved.
Forensic investigators in Texas have identified human remains, including a skull, found by a rafting group on Oregon's John Day River in 1989 as those of a man who went missing during a flood in 1964.
That is according to the Oregon State Police.
The state police said a new DNA analysis of the Oregon remains have been positively identified as those of David West Jr.
OSP said West was known to cross the river frequently to feed cattle.
“He and a friend had even built a makeshift cable car across the river to assist in quickly navigating the waters back and forth over the John Day. The day the John Day River flooded in 1964, Mr. West was thought to be feeding cattle near Ashwood, Oregon. A friend went to check on him and saw that the cable car had been washed away, the large tree that had held the cable was uprooted, and Mr. West’s dog was injured and agitated on the bank of the river,” state police said in a statement.
West was never seen or heard from again, OSP said.
The rafting group found the human skull and other bones on a riverbank near Wasco, Oregon.
An autopsy by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the dead body was a white male, between 40 and 50 years ago and between 5’6 and 5’9. But in 1989, dental identification was not conclusive.
In 2010. Oregon medical examiners sent a sample to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification but no genetic matches were found.
Last April, Oregon sent another sample to Othram Inc., a Texas-based lab specializing in advanced forensic that uses genome sequencing.
“The analysis revealed the name of two biological relatives of David West Jr. as being genetically associated with the remains,” OSP said.
Police announced the positive identification on Monday, Feb. 6.
“We are very excited that such an old case was able to be solved. It is amazing what our forensic teams can accomplish with modern technology. This was a case that was a mystery for generations here at the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office. I’m happy that the family of the deceased finally has closure,' said Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey.