A Norris Road mobile home park was the focus of a 6 p.m. "weapons disturbance" call March 22. Resident Kristoffer Benjamin Carnes, 41, had pointed a gun at two other men, and residents reported having heard four or five gunshots. A deputy on scene had Carnes also point a gun at him, telling him to leave because he would only talk to the Gallatin County Sheriff.
It was the beginning of a three-hour standoff that had some trailer park residents evacuated for the duration.
Carnes was eventually arrested by the Special Response Team when he tried to leave his trailer, and taken to the hospital. He later said he'd gotten off work at 2:30 p.m. and had started drinking whiskey at his trailer when a truck and two men he deemed "suspicious" stopped by. He denied neither owning nor firing any guns. He said he'd been making dinner when the first deputy stopped by. He was arrested and held on no bond for two counts of assault with a gun, and two counts of assault on a peace officer.
On March 24, he appeared in county justice court before Judge Rick West, who set his bail at $200,000.
Carnes already had three previous convictions for assault on a police officer, another for criminal endangerment, a conviction for assault on a prison official, a conviction for assault with a weapon and, finally, for breaking and entering.
Further, court documents stated that:
• In 2016, he rammed his truck into a gate at the Belgrade Airport; and
• In 2015, the state Supreme Court reversed that conviction.
• According to the Daily Interlake, he was charged with assaulting a Kalispell cop in 2021.
n n n
Manhattan resident Jeremy David Huttinga, 30, was reported to the Manhattan Police as a possible drunk driver on March 26 at 6 p.m., and was initially located at the Manhattan Thriftway. He'd been reported driving a "Manhattan Plumbing and Heating" truck, and slumped over while driving, speeding, running stop signs, and then almost hitting a gas pump and multiple vehicles.
He was observed going an estimated 70 miles per hour in the 25 mph zone on East Railroad Ave. N. He pulled into a driveway on Fulton Avenue, and crashed into the garage. The ambulance which showed up thought him drunk enough to be taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, and he was deemed too impaired to perform field sobriety tests. A blood draw was taken, and Huttinga was arrested for 1st offense DUI and jailed on no bond. He was also arrested for criminal mischief, for running into the garage and damaging his work truck.
n n n
According to the Belgrade police report, it started with Belgrade resident William Shane Younkin, 44, allegedly slapping a woman's face with his penis. The woman specifically told the police that that was unasked for contact. According to the March 27 probable cause affidavit, that was the beginning of 24 hours of unwanted sexual intercourse. She said she had been threatened by Younkin in the past, and is afraid of him. After his arrest, Younkin told the officers that they had indeed had sex, but it was consensual. He was arrested for rape, and jailed without bond.
n n n
The Belgrade police arrested Bozeman resident Michael David Sprague, 38, for driving with no lights at 1:30 a.m. by the Taco Bell. He admitted he had no driver's license, since it had been suspended. He was found with meth and Suboxone, and arrested on two counts of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. He was held on no bond on March 26.
n n n
Belgrade resident Noell Katherine Cloninger, 50, initially came to the attention of a deputy because she was in the Four Corners Fishing Access after hours. It was March 26 at 9 p.m. She told the deputy she'd been walking her dog. She flunked field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath or blood test. She was taken to the hospital for an involuntary blood draw, and was jailed for 3rd offense DUI.
n n n
Three Forks resident Steven Robert Lebel, 57, was in the Town Pump parking lot off Jefferson Avenue when a Belgrade cop noticed his expired registration and followed him southbound to the freeway entrance. It was 3 a.m. March 24. A records check revealed that Lebel had multiple outstanding bench warrants from multiple agencies, and that he was currently on probation. Probation had him arrested as an absconder. A search of his Chrysler Concorde found meth. He was arrested and jailed on no bond for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
He was served with bench warrants from July 2022 and November 2022, both for driving while suspended, no insurance and no seatbelt.
His passenger, Nicole Marie Keller, 42, had two bags in the car, which held meth, drug paraphernalia, a Ruger handgun and $7,415 in cash. She was arrested and jailed on no bond for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture (the cash).
n n n
Belgrade resident Josiah Daniel Jensen, 26, was originally stopped March 23 at the Town pump on Jackrabbit Lane and Jefferson Aenue for driving with a cracked windshield. He also had three previous convictions for no insurance -- and was given a ticket for 4th offense no insurance, and no driver's license. He was simultaneously served with a Helena bench warrant for failing to show up in court on a driving while suspended charge.
n n n
Anaconda resident David John Canter, 41, was the driver in a car that was allegedly driving suspiciously in Bozeman March 23 at 11:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Oak and Rouse. When stopped and searched, the Bozeman cops found meth on his person. He said he and his two passengers had been busy that night making numerous stops in Belgrade to buy meth. A search of the car turned up guns, numerous drugs, including fentanyl in both pill and powder form. He was arrested and jailed on no bond for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture, the $659 found in his pocket and presumed to be from drug sales.
Belgrade residents Wynton Ryan Magee, 31, and Cody Lee Fridley, 34, both passengers in Canter's car, would be arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence for trying to hide the drugs when they were stopped by the Bozeman cops. They were held on no bond.
Fridley was also an unregistered sex offender, who had moved to Belgrade in February and not updated his address, for which he was cited.
n n n
On March 26 the Belgrade police stopped a Toyota Sequoia because it had no license plates. It was almost midnight, and driver Melissa Downing Fuller, 37, would be accused of being uncooperative, and vainly trying to hide what would turn out to be 15 fentanyl pills. She was jailed without bond for felony possession of dangerous drugs.
n n n
Cobb Hill Road resident Terry Sherman Lessley, 68, racked up six citations from the Montana Highway Patrol for a March 22 incident that started with a light pole on Jackrabbit Lane. At 8:40 p.m. a DUI hit and run crash was reported, where the driver ran off the road and hit a light pole and then sped off -- leaving the downed pole all over the southbound lane of Jackrabbit.
At least three drivers hit the downed light pole, and one had to be hospitalized. Lessley was found near Monforton School Road, with passenger side damage including a flat tire and broken out headlight and dents and scratches and paint transfer on his Sentra.
He told the MHP trooper that he was trying to "limp" his car home, and that he'd crashed because he'd choked on pizza while eating and driving. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample, according to police. He had an earlier DUI conviction in 2003. He was cited for criminal endangerment, failing to notify owner after accident resulting in damage to fixtures along highway, failure to remove glass dropped along the highway from damaged vehicle, failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, operating a vehicle in unsafe conditions, emptying an ashtray with matches, and hit and run.
n n n
Bozeman resident William Donald Noyes, 50, would eventually be arrested March 27 for two counts of assault on a peace officer. This started with a 911 call, with Noyes screaming that he had a gun, and "wanted to eat his mother's soul." Other residents of the address were evacuated, when Noyes went outside and started waving a knife at the two Bozeman cops outside the home.
He would then say that "he was the Antichrist" and had "been to hell and that now that he is back, has a mission to carry out." The other residents at the address said he was threatening to kill them. At the jail, he told the cops that he'd left his guns on his bed, so they didn't have to search for them. He said, "I have a bad temper, and I threw a tantrum. I knew I was going to jail." A rifle, three handguns and a knife were seized.
n n n
At first, Bozeman resident Chloe Elizabeth Ford, 24, was accused of running a red light on Huffine Lane. That was March 26 at 1:35 a.m. She then decided to run from the Bozeman cop, despite lights and sirens, and ended up in a snowbank on the north side of Hufffine. Then she put her Subaru in reverse and rammed the officer's car. She continued to push the patrol car backwards, got out of the snowbank, and continued west on Huffine. Now pursued by two Bozeman cop cars, she again loses control and hits another snowbank. One cop moved his car directly in front of her bumper, halting her escape.
Police said she admitted to everything she was accused of, although she referred to reversing into the cop car as "just a love tap." She was arrested for criminal endangerment, and blew a 0.224 BAC at the jail. She was held on no bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Bryan Austin Dawes, 22, tried to use a rubber check to buy a Chevy Camaro from Billion Auto -- and he was bounced all the way to jail. This scenario started March 24 when Billion Auto employees called the Bozeman police to report the had been tipped off by other local auto dealers of a man trying to purchase vehicles with phony checks, who was now in their dealership.
They showed the cop a check for $19,778, written on a closed Manhattan Bank account belonging to his fiance. He admitted he'd recently tried to buy a $60,000 Ford Raptor, and a Toyota Tacoma at other local dealerships. Both times, the cashier's check he'd tried to use had been flagged as suspect. When the arresting cop asked Dawes if he had $80,000 to cover those purchases, he claimed to have the full amount in crypto currency. When the cop tried to access his account, it couldn't be opened because Dawes didn't have American ID.
He insisted he had the funds, but didn't use his own checks because of the "limit on his debit card." He admitted the ID card he used to attempt to buy the Camaro was fake, that he'd bought it online and didn't have Montana ID. He was jailed on no bond for forgery, theft exceeding $1,500 and attempted felony theft for trying to buy the Camaro when there was no money in the account.
He would be additionally arrested on MHP bench warrants for a June 21, 2019 traffic stop on Thorpe Road including the violations of speeding (70 in a 45 mph zone), no seatbelt, no license, no registration, no insurance. At the time he was a Belgrade transient.
n n n
Charlo resident Sabrina Marlene Rasmussen, 38, was stopped March 25 in Bozeman, in the area south of WinCo, "an area known for a high concentration of criminal activity." At first she gave the Bozeman cop a false name, but a search of her purse gave up her real name, and the details that she had $25,335 in bench warrants from Polson and Lake County, with a revoked driving status as a habitual offender. Meth found in the car was seized, and she was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
n n n
Bozeman resident Joshua Michael Penn, 40, was arrested for stealing a Chevy Silverado, which had been parked at a Baxter Lane property. When found by WinCo, he had the Silverado's keys in his pocket. A search of his criminal history showed two prior convictions for felony theft, and another two for misdemeanor theft. He also had a pending charge for another felony motor vehicle theft from March 12, 2023.
He was jailed without bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Luis Alberto Mejia Perez, 41, would be arrested on four felony counts of assault with a weapon for shaking and brandishing a knife at all his roommates while yelling at them. He was jailed on no bond March 26.
n n n
Bozeman resident James Anderson Bush, 52, was seen walking in the roadway along North 19th by a Bozeman cop who knew he had a warrant out for his arrest as a probation absconder. It was March 24 at 5:16 p.m. While being processed at the jail, it was discovered that Bush, since August 2921, had been an unregistered sexual/violent offender in the county. His affidavit of probable cause stated that since July 2022 this was his third arrest for failing to register, and was jailed on no bond for felony failing to register.
n n n
Bozeman resident Jason Fernando Corado, 39, is charged with hitting two men who were clearing snow off their vehicle, parked on South Willson. It was March 25, at 1:30 a.m.He was driving on the wrong side of the street, sent one man flying and flipped the other onto his windshield. He fled and didn't stop. With a description of the car, Bozeman police managed to find the car, damaged, and stuck in a snowbank.
He blew a 0.284 BAC, and was only found because his car was stuck in a snowbank. He told arresting officers that he thought he was walking home, had no memory of driving or of hitting pedestrians. He was jailed on no bond for criminal endangerment.
n n n
Alisha Marie Brown, 19, Of Haysville, Kanas., caused a major accident March 26 on U.S. 191, near Sheep Rock. According to the MHP trooper, she was driving, had never had a driver's license, and was arrested for careless driving involving serious bodily injury. All four people involved in the crash were taken to Bozeman Deaconess, with one seriously injured. She was charged with no driver's license, and careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.
n n n
Belgrade resident Christopher Kelly Collins, 65, was arrested March 21 on a local bench warrant for not showing up for a change of plea hearing on an original charge of trespass.
n n n
Bozeman resident David Allison, 46, was arrested March 23 on a probation hold for the violations of using cocaine and drinking alcohol.
n n n
Bozeman resident Chloe Elizabeth Ford, 24, was arrested March 26 on a local bench warrant for not showing up for a court hearing on June 29, 2022. The original charges were 2nd offense driving while suspended, two charges of contempt of court, and failing to comply with court orders.