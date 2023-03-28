A Norris Road mobile home park was the focus of a 6 p.m. "weapons disturbance" call March 22. Resident Kristoffer Benjamin Carnes, 41, had pointed a gun at two other men, and residents reported having heard four or five gunshots. A deputy on scene had Carnes also point a gun at him, telling him to leave because he would only talk to the Gallatin County Sheriff.

It was the beginning of a three-hour standoff that had some trailer park residents evacuated for the duration.

