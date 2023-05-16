Bozeman resident Ralph Stephen Hawkinson III, 50, would be the focus of numerous 911 callers reporting a reckless driver going all over the road along the Frontage Road into the Belgrade city limits. It was May 15 at 11 a.m. The 911 callers said he had almost hit numerous cars, and driven off the side of the road. Before he was stopped, he crashed into another vehicle at Main Street and Jackrabbit Lane, according to police.
He was driving on a suspended license, and told the cops he'd just left a job site on Dry Creek Road. According to the arrest report, he didn't remember being in an accident, and he blew a 0.000 BAC. He would be arrested by the MHP for 2nd offense DUI-drugs. He refused to give a blood sample, but a judge granted a warrant for that. He had two previous convictions for driving while suspended, and was then arrested for 3rd offense driving while suspended.
n n n
Big Sky transient Jersson Jahir Arias Sarmiento, 28, would eventually be arrested in Bozeman May 9 for assault with a weapon. The back story: Bozeman police were investigating a report of a break-in at an RV near Applebee's. That suspect was Sarmineto, also the suspect in an earlier assault. A man said Sarmiento had put an active fire pit right next to his tent, and when he moved it away from his tent Sarmiento threw a lawn chair at his head, according to police Sarmiento then broke off a glass bottle and threatened the other man with it. Cops had to use a phone translation app to arrest him.
n n n
On May 15, Big Sky resident Timothy Omar Caswell, 55, was initially stopped on Huffine for going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. He would be arrested for DUI, but the subsequent search yielded baggies of pot and a pipe, and another citation for unlawful possession of Marijuana products in a vehicle on a highway. He was also arrested for 1st offense DUI, and flunked his field sobriety tests. He had empty beer cans in his van, police said.
He would be finally cited for no insurance, open containers, and no seatbelt.
n n n
Belgrade resident James Lee Crawford, 51, got irritated May 9 when a barking dog was glad to see another family member, and the evening went downhill from there. Crawford told a story of being the victim of snide backtalk, and of being the first person punched in a three-way slug fest. When the deputy got to the address, though, Crawford had little blood and injuries and the other two people bore various signs of injury, including overt signs of having been strangled. He was jailed on aggravated domestic assault, and held on no bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Ricky Travis Elliot, 28, had just been served a restraining order May 11 -- and it took just a little more than two hours to be arrested for violating it.
According to probable cause paperwork, he had been served at 10:22 p.m. and by 12:50 a.m. a deputy was at the address because Elliot was outside throwing rocks at the house. The restraining order specifically forbade him from "committing any acts of violence, harassing, threatening, or otherwise disturbing the peace," or being within 300 feet of the address.
He appeared to be guilty of all of the above, but refused to talk to the deputy, and was arrested and jailed until he could see a judge, police said.
n n n
Belgrade resident Ralph Jose Araya, 58, would be arrested for a domestic assault causing bodily injury, after a call from a third party that he had threatened to kill a woman. She said he had repeatedly punched her and threw her to the ground. Another witness said the fight started over screen protectors. Another witness said Araya likes to blame apparent injuries of the woman on her supposed medical issues, according to police.
As soon as the deputy came on scene, he started blaming the supposed incident on the woman's supposed medical issues. He said she started the fight, but was so "small and weak" that it didn't hurt him when she hit him. Multiple witnesses told the deputy that Araya's abuse had been going on for years. He was arrested for domestic assault and jailed until seen by a judge.
n n n
Manhattan resident Ryan Patrick Flaherty, 46, was arrested May 12 for felony domestic assault, after an incident that started with the Belgrade police, then with Flaherty threatening to kill his whole family and then himself, before he'd allow himself to be arrested. At one point, he held a knife at the throat of one family member, and threatened to cut off her toes. Because he had two previous convictions for domestic assault, this time he was arrested for felony 3+ domestic assault, and unlawful restraint.
n n n
Three Forks resident Jessie Marie Tebeest, 31, was arrested May 11 for endangering the welfare of children and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. A Three Forks school principal called the sheriff when one of his students said their mother and her boyfriend had left for Harrison the night before, and still weren't yet back home. Two younger children had been left home alone the entire time, and hadn't gone to school that day. The children's father had contacted Tebeest, who insisted all the kids were in school.
The deputies would find out that the kids had gone to a neighbor's, and that Tebeest's boyfriend James Berry, a registered sex offender on probation out of Bozeman, had been arrested in Columbus and was in the Yellowstone County jail. Stillwater County deputies reported that when they stopped the car and asked if it contained any firearms, Berry both denied there were any, and then told the deputies where they were.
Berry's probation officer authorized a search of Tebeest's car, and found a baggie of meth on top of her purse. Both she and Berry denied knowing anything about it, according to law enforcement
Deputies said Berry would be charged as a felon in possession of a firearm. The children's father was en route to take care of the children, and when the deputies took them home to get their stuff, Tebeest was already there. She was arrested for three counts of endangering the welfare of children (for the meth in the house, and its paraphernalia) and for felony possession of meth. She was jailed without bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Rebekah Kathryn Hoezee, 43, was ratted out for driving drunk when she left the Rockin' R Bar the night of May 10. Despite numerous 911 hang-ups, by midnight Bozeman cops found her at Bogert Park, with the passenger who had been calling the cops on her.
She admitted to drinking four White Claws, and told the cops she wanted them to remove her passenger, a former 'sober house' roommate, from her van.
Hoezee was arrested for 5th offense DUI, admitted she'd punched the other party in the face, and has charges pending for assault and criminal mischief. She flunked her field sobriety tests, and at the jail blew a 0.178 BAC.
n n n
Belgrade resident Matthew Douglas Harrison, 46, said he was having a bad night May 12. And then he decided to share it with a bunch of cars and businesses along N. Rouse Avenue in Bozeman's Cannery District. At 2 a.m. the arresting officer answered a "disorderly conduct in progress" call, that a man was knocking over garbage cans and benches. His report said he "noted damaged property and debris strewn all about the roadway," and suspected the same person was responsible.
He saw Harrison with a brick in his hand quickly advancing on a business's glass door. Harrison got to the door before the Bozeman cop, at gunpoint, got to him. "Due to a variety of issues occurring in his life, he was having a poor evening," and admitted he'd broken out windows (double digits) up and down N. Rouse. Officers initially located three cars and 10 businesses with damage. Harrison estimated he'd committed upwards of $50,000 damage. The arresting officer said it was certainly in the tens of thousands of dollars. Harrison was arrested for felony criminal mischief, and jailed on no bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Leslie Allen Ward, 42, was arrested May 13 for 2nd offense domestic assault. One roommate said he heard Ward arguing with another person, and shut his door to not have to deal with them. The victim said a business deal didn't go well that day, and they had started drinking. Ward admitted to "once or twice" hitting the victim in the head. She had numerous injuries, and was being dealt with by an ambulance crew when the deputy came on scene. Ward admitted he might have had too much to drink, and blew a 0.196 BAC. He was jailed on no bond until seen by a judge.
n n n
The bad taillight will get you every time: Butte resident Khasa MacKenna Eberhardt, 31, would be stopped and arrested because a deputy who was himself gassing up at the Valley Center Town Pump, noticed that she had a bum taillight and headlight. It was May 13 at 11:30 p.m. She also had an active Montana Highway Patrol warrant. She advised the trooper that she had meth stuffed in her bra and sock, and was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and served with the MHP warrant.
n n n
Helena transient Stefani Renae Cooper, 45, was stopped May 11 by the N. Seventh freeway interchange because her car registration was from 2021. She was driving even though revoked as a Habitual Offender, and had meth in her purse, although she was on probation out of Helena. She was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and also held on a probation violation.
n n n
This crime report started in the afternoon of May 10 at the Bozeman Beach, then moved to Belgrade, then on to the Bozeman Albertsons: Bozeman resident Lana Dawn Crawford, 18, would eventually be arrested and jailed for felony aggravated burglary.
In the meantime, there would be allegations of multiple friends being peripherally involved with each other's boyfriends and "baby daddies," and two police calls that would end up being about the same alleged crime. Crawford's felony burglary arrest comes from being accused of being one of three women pounding on another woman's door, with Crawford using a hammer to try to break the door handle.
Again, various boyfriends are at the center of this long-standing argument. That night, Crawford would also be accused of pooping next to first woman's front door, according to police. Another woman was also threatened, and injured, during the evening. The report stated that "this is a violent crime, with the potential for (the two women) to be in danger if Crawford's apprehension was delayed."
n n n
On May 11 Belgrade resident Paula Alexandria Klompien, 36, is charged with pointing a loaded gun at another woman and saying "I'm going to blow your brains out." That woman said she locked herself in a bathroom at the Belgrade residence. Later, she would tell the Belgrade cops of a day spend between Bozeman and Belgrade, and of being at the Belgrade address with five other people.
The arrest report said Klompien threatened the one woman through the bathroom door, and when she waited and later opened the door, she found Klompien still outside the door with the gun pointed at her. That was when she called 911.
Klompien told a different tale, that she needed to use the bathroom, and found the other woman there, shooting up. She said the other woman had previously stabbed her and threatened to do so again, so she left. She told the Belgrade cops it was because of that that she said she would shoot her, but she did not have a weapon at that address. She told the cops all her guns were kept at her mother's. After they got a search warrant, they found the gun in question in Klompien's room, hidden under some clothes. She was arrested for felony assault with a weapon, and jailed without bond.
The May 11 arrest of Bozeman transient Brandi Shull, 30, would be part of the fallout from Klompien's weapon's charge. When dealing with Klompien, the Belgrade police noticed the proliferation of drug paraphernalia in the home. Shull's belongings contained meth, fentanyl and Alprazolam. She was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and jailed on no bond.
n n n
A welfare check on a silver Impala that had been idling for hours in the N. 7th parking lot of Dotty's Casino produced one passed out woman and another arrest for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. It was midnight May 12 and when awakened, Butte resident Tatianna Nicole Imandt, 33, appeared confused and disoriented, according to the police report. Drug paraphernalia fell out of the car when she exited it, and she admitted she had fentanyl on her person, said she had used it a few hours earlier and used it up to six times a day. She was ID'd off a California ID card, and was eight months pregnant. Jailed without bond.
n n n
In the midst of an argument over liquor, Port Angeles, WA., resident Carolyn Anne Smart, 77, would knock another person unconscious. That person would start having seizures, and later Smart herself would be knocked unconscious by a third person who had gone to the assistance of the first person. Smart would say she couldn't remember an argument, and denied there had been an altercation over alcohol. She was arrested for 1st offense domestic assault, and eventually jailed on no bond until she had seen a judge. All of this happened in the Sypes Canyon area.
n n n
Bozeman resident Oliver Flynn Berkey, 21, was arrested May 16 for 1st offense DUI. According to the arrest report. Berkey was observed driving his truck north on N. 25th Avenue, not staying in his lane and being without lights on his license plate. When stopped, Berkey refused to perform field sobriety tests, refused both a breath test, and a blood test. His driver's license was seized because of his refusals. He was arrested and jailed on bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Isaiah Parton, 27, a registered violent offender, was arrested May 8 for committing a domestic assault while being on probation for another domestic assault.
n n n
Three Forks resident Tiffany Johnson-Saks, 47, was arrested May 11 on a probation hold for not reporting to her probation officer, and for "intentionally making her whereabouts unknown to Probation & Parole." On May 11 she tested positive for meth, cocaine and amphetamines all the while denying she'd been using drugs.
n n n
Billings resident Jamison Gray Devine, 34, was arrested May 2 on local bench warrants from April for criminal mischief and 2nd offense DUI. He had not shown up for a court date. He was arrested in Helena, with his warrant referencing a petition to have a suspended sentence revoked for failure to comply with court ordered conditions from Nov. 4, 2021.
n n n
Livingston resident Philip Thomas Molina, 27, was arrested May 11 on a city of Livingston bench warrant for failing to appear in court. The original charges included obstruction, resisting arrest, driving through a city park, and "rodent harboring, dispose in unauthorized area." He was due in court November of 2022.
n n n
Bozeman transient Bradley Nelson, 53, was arrested May 11 for failure to register as a sexual/violent offender with Park County.
n n n
Billings resident Stefani Cooper, 45, was arrested on a Helena probation hold for the probation violations of being arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, for using meth, and for consorting with another felon. Bond set at $50,000.
n n n
Gallatin Gateway resident Lindsey Main, 42, was arrested on a probation hold for using meth the day after she got out of jail.