Bozeman resident Ralph Stephen Hawkinson III, 50, would be the focus of numerous 911 callers reporting a reckless driver going all over the road along the Frontage Road into the Belgrade city limits. It was May 15 at 11 a.m. The 911 callers said he had almost hit numerous cars, and driven off the side of the road. Before he was stopped, he crashed into another vehicle at Main Street and Jackrabbit Lane, according to police.

He was driving on a suspended license, and told the cops he'd just left a job site on Dry Creek Road. According to the arrest report, he didn't remember being in an accident, and he blew a 0.000 BAC. He would be arrested by the MHP for 2nd offense DUI-drugs. He refused to give a blood sample, but a judge granted a warrant for that. He had two previous convictions for driving while suspended, and was then arrested for 3rd offense driving while suspended.

