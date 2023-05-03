Belgrade resident Tony Noe Oviedo Zelaya, 25, was observed driving erratically, both crossing and straddling the center line and speeding at 75 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on Jackrabbit Lane, according to police. His Chevy Silverado had expired Texas plates, and he had no insurance. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and even a half-hearted blow on the breathalyzer registered a 0.109 BAC, police said.
MHP dispatch would inform the arresting trooper that Zelaya was using an alias and his true name and age was Anthony Oviedo Zelaya, 28, with a suspended — and never reinstated — license from Louisiana. He was arrested for 1st offense aggravated DUI, speeding, no seatbelt, no insurance, and expired registration.
Big Sky resident Michael J. Greene, 33, would initially be arrested April 26 for domestic abuse, but that resulted into another charge for resisting arrest. At first he was arguing with another party over a shared dog, which she had paid for and wanted to take to her home. Months earlier he’d been taken into protective custody and was termed “unpredictable when intoxicated,” according to police. He’d attempted to grab her phone before she called 911. When deputies arrived, he denied everything and “became loud, unruly and indignant.”
Greene resisted being handcuffed, threatened violence against the three deputies on scene, and tried to make it physically impossible to move him through doorways, tried to shrug out of their control, and to trip one officer with a leg lock. He would be taken down, put in leg irons and a WRAP device used to transport defiant arrestees. According to the report, he screamed and spit during the entirety of his arrest for 1st offense domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Big Sky resident Carlos G. Gonzalez Mejia, 31, was initially arrested April 26 for speeding on Huffine Lane, being clocked at 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. This was at 11:47 p.m. The report noted he was intoxicated, had five opened Budweiser cans in the backseat of his Frontier pickup, a baggie of pot, no insurance, and had never ever possessed a driver’s license from any state in the USA, according to police. He blew a 0.142 BAC and was arrested for 2nd offense DUI, in addition to no license, no insurance, open container and possessing pot.
On April 26, Big Sky resident Eric Shane Holman, 42, was stopped in the Gallatin Canyon, north of the Twin Cabin Creek Trailhead, after a Montana Highway Patrolman witnessed him repeatedly cross the center line and drive into the opposite lane of traffic.
It was 10:42 p.m. and the MHP trooper also witnessed him driving 17 miles under the speed limit, going 43 mph in a 60 mph zone. He admitted he’d just left Milkie’s Pub in Gallatin Gateway, stumbled while he walked, and flunked the parts of the field sobriety test he was able to complete. He refused to give a breath or blood sample, and was arrested for 4th offense DUI, driving while suspended, and no insurance.
Big Sky resident Logan Jeffery Bolt, 32, was arrested April 30 in Big Sky for a domestic assault. According to the deputy’s report, he had visited a girlfriend where she has was house sitting, got mad and started throwing things around, and attempted to kidnap her dog. This was at 8;10 p.m. He would eventually leave after she called 911, and return and break down a dead bolted door. He would later insist to the deputy that the door was broken because she had slammed it too hard. The deputy pointed out that the door was broken on the inside of the frame, from pressure on the exterior. He was jailed for 1st offense domestic abuse.
Norris Road resident Courtney Marie Blanksma, 30, rolled her Rav4 on Churchill Road at mile post 2.9. It was April 30 at 7:30 p.m. and the MHP report says she was “traveling at a high rate of speed while using (her) cellphone.” Witnesses saw her car miss a left, run off the shoulder and into the barrow pit, reenter the roadway, then roll multiple times and skid on its top toward other drivers. She would flunk her field sobreity tests, and refuse both a breath and blood alcohol test. She was taken to the hospital for an involuntary blood test, and arrested for 2nd offense DUI.
Bozeman resident Kamee Lynn Schmuck, 31, was initially stopped May 1 for driving south on N. 7th Ave. with just one headlight. It was 1:36 a.m. Schmuck was driving on Wyoming ID while suspended and had no insurance. She was jailed pending bond.
Belgrade resident Amber Michele Coleman, 44, was arrested April 28 on a probation hold for the violations of: not reporting to the probation office, driving without permission and without an Interlock device, lying about her drug use, tampering with an urinalysis, and admitting to meth use on multiple occasions. $75,000 bond.
Billings resident Jesse James Moore, 40, was arrested April 30 on a warrant out of Big Horn County Justice Court, for fishing without a license, and ignoring an initial court date for that citation
Bozeman resident Robert Martin Arthun, 54, was arrested April 25 on a probation hold after he drove to work so drunk his employer called the cops. He tested at 0.248 BAC.-30-