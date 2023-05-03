Cuffs

Belgrade resident Tony Noe Oviedo Zelaya, 25, was observed driving erratically, both crossing and straddling the center line and speeding at 75 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on Jackrabbit Lane, according to police. His Chevy Silverado had expired Texas plates, and he had no insurance. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and even a half-hearted blow on the breathalyzer registered a 0.109 BAC, police said.

MHP dispatch would inform the arresting trooper that Zelaya was using an alias and his true name and age was Anthony Oviedo Zelaya, 28, with a suspended — and never reinstated — license from Louisiana. He was arrested for 1st offense aggravated DUI, speeding, no seatbelt, no insurance, and expired registration.

