A kid stabbed a Florida man who was strangling their mother during a domestic assault on Tuesday, May 9, in Dade City, Florida (north of Tampa).
According to police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance where Donald Terrance Parker, “choked his girlfriend with his hands, strangling her to the point that she passed out.”
Parker, 39, then allegedly attacked 12-year-old and 16-year-old offsprings of the woman with a broom handle after one of them tried to intervene in the assault, according to the Dade City Police Department and Pasco Sheriff’s Office.
Parker hit the children with the broom handle “several times,” according to police.
One of the kids then struck back.
“During the attack on the minor children, one of them armed themselves with a kitchen knife and did stab the male in an attempt to stop his attack on them,” police said.
Dade City police did not release details on which minor stabbed Parker nor did they disclose the name of the woman he is accused of choking and assaulting.
A neighbor called 911, Parker fled the scene but was taken into custody nearby. He suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported via helicopter to a hospital for treatment.
Parker underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries. Parker will face charges after he is released from the hospital, according to police.
He already faces other charges related to a previous alleged incident in Dade City — northeast of Tampa.
On April 24, Parker was arrested for allegedly chasing a woman with a vehicle and then damaging a police car’s windows after kicking them from inside the patrol car.
Parker was released on bond earlier this month on the April charges. He was out on bond when the alleged May 9.
The Florida man pleaded not guilty to those charges.