...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall,
Canyon Ferry Area, Madison River Valley, and Ruby Mountains and
Southern Beaverhead Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
A man allegedly returned to the scene of a previous murder Wednesday and shot and killed a 9-year-old girl and a television news reporter covering the earlier killing.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said Keith Melvin Moses, 19, has been arrested for the earlier fatal shooting of a woman in her 20s as well as the afternoon killings of the girl and Dylan Lyons, a 24-year-old reporter with Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
Spectrum news cameraman and photojournalist Jesse Walden was also critically injured in the shooting, according to the cable outlet. The Spectrum News crew was at the scene of where the woman was found dead.
"No one in our community, not a 9-year-old child or a media professional should become of victim of gun violence,” said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.