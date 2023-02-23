A man allegedly returned to the scene of a previous murder Wednesday and shot and killed a 9-year-old girl and a television news reporter covering the earlier killing.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said Keith Melvin Moses, 19, has been arrested for the earlier fatal shooting of a woman in her 20s as well as the afternoon killings of the girl and Dylan Lyons, a 24-year-old reporter with Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.

