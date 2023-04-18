...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches at lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley,
Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and
Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Feds: Montana man traveled to Utah, Nevada for sex with 12-year-old girl
A Bozeman man faces as much as 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge related to allegedly traveling to Utah and Nevada to have sex with a 12-year-old girl he met online.
“Zachary Vernon Stephens, 34, pleaded guilty to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Stephens faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to a lifetime of supervised release,” according to a release from U.S. Attorney for Montana.
According to federal prosecutors, police learned during a stalking investigation, that Stephens had been communicating with a 12-year-old girl in Utah.
“Electronic communications between Stephens and the girl, identified as Jane Doe, were sexually explicit and discussed a previously planned trip of Stephens to Utah in July 2021 to engage in sex acts with Jane Doe. The messages also indicated that Stephens had met Jane Doe for sex acts prior to July 2021, including a trip to Nevada in June 2021,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Federal authorities did not release the girls name or how and where the Montana man first met the girl online. Stephens will be sentenced Aug. 24.