A Bozeman man faces as much as 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge related to allegedly traveling to Utah and Nevada to have sex with a 12-year-old girl he met online.

“Zachary Vernon Stephens, 34, pleaded guilty to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Stephens faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to a lifetime of supervised release,” according to a release from U.S. Attorney for Montana.

