A frantic police search for a missing two-year-old Florida boy ended horrifically Friday night — after his 20-year-old mom was found stabbed to death the day before at their apartment.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said Taylen Mosley, 2, was found dead at a park adjacent to Lake Maggiore near his father’s residence.
The boy’s body was being carried by an alligator.
“The investigation led detectives to search Dell Holmes Park, 2741 22nd Street South, and Lake Maggiore. After spending all day searching the area, this evening officers were alerted to an alligator seen with something in its mouth. The alligator was killed in order to retrieve the body, confirmed as that of Taylen Mosley. The medical examiner will determine what caused his death,” SPPD said in a statement Friday.
The search commenced after the boy’s mother — 20-year-old Pashun Jeffrey — was found stabbed to death in her apartment. Jeffrey was stabbed more than 100 times, according to police affidavits and other reports.
The boy’s father — Thomas Mosley, 21 — faces first degree murder chargers for both killings.
Mosley celebrated his 21st birthday on Thursday, March 29, according to booking records. The same day Jeffrey was found slain and the young boy went missing, according to police.
The next day Taylen Mosley’s body was found at the park being carried by the alligator.
"It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that we found the body of Taylen Mosley. My condolences to his family,” said St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway in statement.